● With a focus to support the government’s Make in India initiative, LG Electronics inaugurated their Air conditioner compressor line in Greater Noida



GREATER NOIDA, MARCH 27, 2023: Aligned with the vision of Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Mission (Self Reliant India), India’s leading consumer durables & air conditioner brand, LG Electronics India, inaugurated local manufacturing line of Dual Inverter Air Conditioner Compressors at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility. The new facility was inaugurated in the presence of Government officials, LG Global executives, Manufacturing MD & other senior dignitaries. LG India has always consolidated its market and technological leadership in the market. We were the first brand to convert 100% of the line up from ON/OFF to Dual Inverter in both Split & Window segments and with this new line inauguration, LG became the first brand to manufacture its own Dual Inverter Air Conditioner compressor in India.







With an investment of approximately INR 100 crores and an annual production capacity of over 1 MN, the new facility equipped with advanced technologies and machinery, is set to manufacture Dual Inverter Air Conditioner compressors. This milestone will further strengthen the market leadership of LG India in the Air Conditioner industry.





Speaking of the inauguration, Hyunjin Lee, Manufacturing MD, LG Electronics India said, “We have been continuously serving the Indian market for the past 25 years by providing consumers with latest products & technologies. We are well aligned with honorable PM’s vision of MAKE IN INDIA and continuously expanding our local manufacturing. Recently, we started manufacturing Side by Side Refrigerators at our Pune manufacturing facility. Today we are launching Dual Inverter Air Conditioner compressor manufacturing line at our Greater Noida manufacturing facility. This continuous expansion is a step towards making Self-Reliant India a reality and LG Electronics aims to make India a powerful manufacturing hub. We have invested approximately INR 100 crores in setting up this Air Conditioner Compressor manufacturing line and are continuously working towards strengthening our local operations.”

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.





*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier





Media Contacts:

LG

Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com

Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com

LG-One

Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com

Nikita Sengupta- Nikita.Sengupta@hkstrategies.com