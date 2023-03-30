LG LAUNCHES ITS NEW SUPER CONVERTIBLE 6-in-1 AI + AIR CONDITONERS RANGE THAT DELIVERS USER PREFERRED AUTOMATION WITH UNIQUE HEALTH & HYGIENE RELATED SMART BENEFITS

NEW DELHI, 30th MARCH 2023: LG Electronics, a consumer durable & air conditioner major in India, today announced the launch of its new 2023 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners under its AI+, health and hygiene portfolio. Under the latest range, LG is introducing air conditioners that come equipped with features such as AI +, Plasmaster Ionizer++, Hot & cold, and LG ThinQ (WIFI AC’s)that can be operated with voice command, thus making them touch free. The 2023 range also comes with a New BEE star rating for improved energy efficiency.



The new line up of 81 models from LG, is set to bring Advance technology that delivers convenience to consumers. There has been an increased demand for energy efficient air conditioners. Addressing this need LG has introducedAI+ Dual Inverter air conditioner which provide cooling based on the usage pattern of the consumer. These air conditioners also come with convertible technology that reduces the power consumption and provide faster cooling. Consumer can operate these AC from 40% to 110% of capacity. Aesthetically pleasing, the new range of AC is in floral and regal pattern design.

LG has also introduced 2 New Models of Air Conditioner with Hot & Cold Features under its new range, a better alternative to Oil Heaters, these ACs deliver clean and pure air along with reduced energy consumption. Additionally, the new line-up also includes 2 models of Plasmaster Ionizer++ ACs that offers Air Purification basis Ion diffuser & Filtration system.



The air conditioner giant enhanced its technology LG ThinQ (WIFI AC’s)range of ACs in 5 star range from 7 to 17 which takes consumers’ convenience to the next level. Now more customers can experience LG ThinQ technology, which allows users to control & monitor AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. LG ThinQ offers compatibility with Smart App, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant AI .Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notification & control multiple home appliances through LG’s smart ThinQ. The latest range also comes equipped with a Low gas detection system that detects low refrigerant level, notifying the user and shutting down the system.

Announcing launch of this new range of air conditioners Mr Kulbhushan Bhardwaj- Senior GM & Business Head- Air conditioners- LG Electronics India, said; “Health & hygiene with AI enabled AC has become a key parameter for consumers when purchasing home appliances. Addressing this evolving need, our new line up of air conditioners are equipped with features that ensure a clean and healthy environment. The 2023 models come with a new BEE rating, offering our consumers with the best energy efficiency solutions. We are committed to Self-reliant India initiative, the vision of new India envisaged by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our entire new range of split AC’s are made in India.”





Some of the key features of the 2023 AC lineup are given below –





● AI+ Dual Inverter - AI+, with its revolutionary technology and robust sensing mechanism, understands your environment condition, your lifestyle trait and usages pattern to adjust the cooling system accordingly. Thus providing your optimum comfort and convenience your lifestyle deserves, for longer period

● AI Convertible 6-in-1 - By taking advantage of LG DUALCOOL AC with Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Control, you can not only save a lot of energy by stepping down the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%, but even increase the cooling capacity to 110% when faster cooling becomes most important and with AI/AI+ mode you can let AC automatically governs various parameters and ensure perfect cooling to the user

● Plasmaster Ionizer++ - This is revolutionary technology which removes 99.9% of adhering bacteria and deodorizes the indoor space, thus keeping you home free from bacteria, germs and bad odor

● Viraat Mode : LG introduced high quality air conditioning, a next level Viraat mode with minimum 110% cooling capacity to provide instant cooling for an infinite time, which will deliver consistent cool air in area being used with a powerful fan speed and maximum user comfort.

● Mute function : It gets irritating at times when a shriek beep sound comes whenever a button is pressed on your remote. You need not to worry about the shriek beep sound anymore. With just the press of a button, the AC starts functioning silently and doesn’t produce any sound

● HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection- protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99%Virus# and bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% bacteria* cleansing.

● UV Nano - UV Rays emitted by LEDs beneath the fan/ blower sterilizes the air from microorganisms by rupturing their DNA and produces clean air, also making it impossible to generate and multiply.

● Ocean Black Fins - In order to offer unbeatable protection against humidity, dust, sand, smoke and chemicals present in environment, LGDUALCOOL Air Conditioners come with Ocean Black Fins. This helps to attain increased lifespan for your air conditioners and ensures superior performance compared to conventional fins.

● 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection - Special Ocean Black Protection applied to both indoor &outdoor unit provide exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke & pollutants.

● LG ThinQ - Enjoy new ways to control your home with LG Smart ThinQ; a future-ready open platform with a widest assortment of Wi-Fi enabled application. Also, one can easily monitor and control their ACs at any time and from anywhere with LG’s exclusive home appliance control app on the smartphone.

● 10 Year Warranty on Compressor – With LG’s 10 Year warranty, you can enjoy cool fresh air for a relatively longer period including the Gas charging.

● 5 Year PCB Warranty - applicable on Split and Window Air Conditioner Models.

● Cools at 52 o C – Scorching heat render many Air Conditioners useless as they stop functioning, however, LG Air Conditioners with superior technology keeps you cool even when the temperature outside rises to 52 o

● Superior Design - While technological innovation stays at the heart for LG, the design and the look of the Air Conditioners are as appealing. The new and improved Regal and Floral Design in AC’s will add an attractive feel and look in the homes of the consumers.

Price and Availability –

The new range of Split AC’s will be available in various capacities & Star Rating price starting at INR 33,490 to INR 72,990 per unit





Consumers will be also able to purchase the Window Inverter AC’s at price starting from INR 43,990 to INR 61,490 per unit.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

Media Contacts:

LG

Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com

Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com





LG-One

Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com

Nikita Sengupta- Nikita.Sengupta@hkstrategies.com