LG Electronics Unveils a new model of InstaView French Door Refrigerator

New Delhi, 1st September 2021: LG Electronics (LG) India’s leading consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of a new model of InstaView French Door Refrigerator in India. The latest refrigerator model comes with a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing users to see inside the easy access compartment without even opening the door, thereby, reducing cold air loss and keeping food fresh for longer. Tested by Intertek, the refrigerator reduces the cold air loss by 41%, increasing the efficiency and performance of the refrigerator. The new InstaView French Door Refrigerator has a large fridge section at the top and the freezer section at the bottom thereby providing consumers with ease of access and enables them to store large utensils easily.

With LG’s consistent focus on health and hygiene, the new refrigerator comes equipped with Hygiene Fresh+™ technology, tested by Intertek it eliminates up to 99.999% bacteria and removes bad odor in the refrigerator. The sleek refrigerator houses LG’s UVnano™ technology which harnesses the power of light to maintain a healthy and germ-free water dispenser tap. The UVnano™ operates automatically once every hour to remove up to 99.99% bacteria on the refrigerator's dispenser tap. Users can also activate the UVnano™ feature at their convenience with the press of a button.

Additionally, equipped with convenience features, the refrigerator maximizes internal space for additional storage with multiple dedicated sections such as – Utility box that regulates the perfect temperature for small items such as deli and cheese at around 3.5℃. The 2021 InstaView refrigerator also comes with LG’s Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System, a door-mounted slim ice maker that, unlike conventional icemakers, provides more storage space in the freezer.

The new model equipped with LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor Technology consume less energy and provides energy savings of up to 51% doing away with high electricity bills. Additionally, unlike conventional compressors which have four friction points, the Inverter Linear Compressor features a single friction point delivering more durability and 25% less noise. Confident about the durability of its compressor, LG will be providing consumers with a 10-year compressor warranty and a 20-year lifetime certified by VDE Germany.

LG’s intelligent InstaView French Door refrigerator can be moderated with the revolutionary LG ThinQ® technology. This technology enables users to control the refrigerator through a smartphone app when not at home. Designed to impress, the LG InstaView French Door refrigerator exudes elegance with its minimalistic and sleek design and seamlessly integrates with the aesthetics of any space. The latest model also comes with a unique Square Pocket Handle that gives it more practicality and superior aesthetics.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Praveen Gusain – Business Head, Home Appliances, from LG Electronics said,“We are excited to announce the launch of our revolutionary 2021 InstaView French Door refrigerator model. As a consumer centric brand, LG is dedicated in its endeavor to provide meaningful innovation for its consumers. The latest model with its pleasing aesthetics has been uniquely designed to seamlessly integrate with the evolving lifestyle of our consumers. We are confident that the latest model will far exceed the needs and expectations of our consumers.”

Price and Availability

The new model of LG InstaView French Door Refrigerator will be available for Rs.3,29,990 in India. Consumers can purchase the latest model across all retail channels in Matt Black color.

Other Key Features of the 2021 InstaView French Door Refrigerator

• Door Cooling+™ - This feature makes the inside temperature more even and cools faster than a conventional cooling system . It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment.

• Hygiene Fresh +™ - Eliminates up to 99.999% bacteria (certified by Intertek) along with bad odor in the refrigerator.

• Smart Diagnosis™ - Staying true to its commitment for the best customer service, LG's latest diagnosis feature provides users with useful information for diagnosing and solving issues with the appliance without the help of an engineer.

- Staying true to its commitment for the best customer service, LG’s latest diagnosis feature provides users with useful information for diagnosing and solving issues with the appliance without the help of an engineer. • Multi Digital Sensors - This feature allows the refrigerator to monitor both internal and external temperatures for consistency and helps to increase the longevity of food items stored inside.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

