LG LAUNCHES ‘KHWAHISHON SE KHUSHIYON TAK SEASON 3’ LUCKY DRAW WITH PRIZES WORTH RS. 8 CRORES!

Lucky Winners can get Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners and more on purchase of LG HOME APPLIANCES



NEW DELHI, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021: With the onset of festive season in India, LG Electronics, the leading consumer durable brand is launching ‘'KHWAHISHON SE KHUSHIYON TAK SEASON 3” with more excitement and even bigger awards.

In this offer, Consumers who have purchased LG Home Appliances* during the offer period are eligible to participate in the lucky draw by registering for this contest. Unlike last year, this time there would be not one, but two weekly draws to make it more exciting and Winners from the Lucky Draw will get a chance to win LG Products worth Rs. 8 Crores. Prizes includes Styler (Hygienic Clothes Refresher), Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators, Top Load Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Water Purifiers & Microwave Ovens. Offer is starting from 26th September 2021 to 30th November 2021. The contest is applicable across India, except the state of Tamil Nadu.

The ‘'KHWAHISHON SE KHUSHIYON TAK SEASON 3” lucky draw will be spread over ten weeks with draws every Thursday and Sunday. Additionally, there will be Bumper draw announced on 7 auspicious days which includes Ashtami, Dusshera, Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Guru Purab.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Praveen Gusain – Business Head – Refrigerators - LG Electronics India said “LG Electronics is one of the most loved & trusted brand by consumers in India. As a consumer centric brand, LG has always been committed to delivering meaningful innovation with a best-in-class experience for its consumers. Our latest “KHWAHISHON SE KHUSHIYON TAK SEASON 3” campaign will enable customers to upgrade and redefine their homes with LG’s innovative products. We are confident that our latest offer will appeal to consumers and will enable them to enrich their lifestyle.”

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine & Styler, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

