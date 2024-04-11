Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OK55 500W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, DJ Effects, DJ Wheel, DJ Loop, Party Thruster, DJ Pad and Multi-color Lighting, Bass Blast, LG XBOOM App.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG OK55 500W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, DJ Effects, DJ Wheel, DJ Loop, Party Thruster, DJ Pad and Multi-color Lighting, Bass Blast, LG XBOOM App.

OK55

LG OK55 500W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, DJ Effects, DJ Wheel, DJ Loop, Party Thruster, DJ Pad and Multi-color Lighting, Bass Blast, LG XBOOM App.

KCC logo

K POP

1 Bundle in this Product

1
KCC-logo sn6y-ok55-450

SN6Y

LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App. + LG OK55 500W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects

Range Catalogue - XBOOM

KNOW MORE

LG XBOOM App.

The LG XBOOM exclusive app lets you set up and control various functions of the LG XBOOM. Through this application, the User can configure various features and control sound effects of LG XBOOM.
Karaoke Recording
Karaoke Recording

Record and Share

Enjoy and share your party mood seamlessly with Karaoke Recording feature. Easy to record and share your Song with friends and family .

Party Like You Mean it

Pump up your audio experience with clear and impactful booming beats. LG XBOOM OK55 is designed to accommodate any party no matter the size.

Light Up Your Party

Complete your party mood with Multi Color Lighting Woofers that change to the beat of the music playing.

Add color to your party with LG Audio Bluetooth App. You can easily personalize various Lighting Mode from your phone.

Alt text

Let Your Inner DJ Out

Become a DJ with Pro DJ features. Turn the jog wheel for scratching and add other various sound effects as well as looping specific part of the track by simply pushing a button.

Accelerate Your Party

Build up the energy with the Party Accelerator controller. Simply slide the throttle forward to experience the party build up with booming systems and crazy lightings.

Karaoke Star

Where As our product Owners’ Manual Suggest that “You can reduce the vocal tones during music playback from various input sources. The quality of the VOICE CANCELLER may be different depending on the recording conditions of music files.

*This function may not be initialized depending on the status of connected devices.
**Microphone not included

Various Voices Bring the Fun

Take control of your voice with 18 different Vocal Effects even when you sing, making every party more fun.

TV Sound Sync

Enjoy your favorite TV drama, sports, movie with powerful and balanced sound. No wires necessary to link this product to your compatible LG TV.
You can also easily control the volume with TV remote.

The More the Better

Wireless Party Link allows two LG Party Systems to be connected together to create an immersive sound. Making it even better, any compatible LG Party System can work for you to mix and match your audio.

Multi Jukebox

Up to three different people can connect their devices to the speaker system via bluetooth and build a playlist on the fly, without ever interrupting the party. Pick any available song, then just add it to the queue.

EXPERIENCE THE XBOOM

XBOOM Go

XBOOM Go

XBOOM AI

XBOOM AI

XBOOM

XBOOM

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output - Front

    165W x 2

  • Power Output - Sub Woofer

    170W

  • Function Selector - CD

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Portable In

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio Out - Party Link with AUX

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

    1 (Rear)

  • Audio In - Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • Audio In - System Connection with speaker (Front/Subwoofer)

    Built-in

  • Audio In - FM

    Yes

  • Audio In - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Mic Jack

    2EA (Φ6.3)

  • Audio In - Echo (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Demo

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Cluster2 EQ

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Football

    Yes

  • Dangdut

    Yes

  • Arabic

    Yes

  • Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • India

    Yes

  • Regueton

    Yes

  • Merengue

    Yes

  • Salsa

    Yes

  • Samba

    Yes

  • Axe

    Yes

  • Forro

    Yes

  • Funk

    Yes

  • Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ Effect

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ Loop

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ scratch

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Multi Jukebox (Android)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Sampler Creator (Android)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter Sampler creator (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Auto DJ

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Childsafe Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Stereo

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory/Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1-CD Tray

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - JukeBox

    Yes (200)

  • Convenience - Suffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App - Android

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Party Accelerator

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing

    Yes

  • Convenience - File delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - DJ Sharing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link

    Yes

  • Set mobility - Handle

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Karaoke Recording

    Yes

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Voice canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

TV SOUND

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Battery

    AAA x 2

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • System

    1Way 1Speaker 1Way 1Speaker

  • Tweeter Unit

    5.08cm (2) x 2

  • Woofer Unit

    20.32cm (8) x 1

  • Impedance

    8Ω/3Ω

  • Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

DIMENSION

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    330 x 716 x 318

  • Net Weight (Kg) - Main

    14.8

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    788 x 380 x 410

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    17.5

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2, GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308

What people are saying

Buy Directly

KCC logo

OK55

LG OK55 500W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, DJ Effects, DJ Wheel, DJ Loop, Party Thruster, DJ Pad and Multi-color Lighting, Bass Blast, LG XBOOM App.