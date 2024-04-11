Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App. + LG OK55 500W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects

SN6Y

KCC-logo sn6y-ok55-450
PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D, mm) Main Unit (w/ Foot )

1060 x 57 x 85

Matching TV size (`20 New)

124.46cm (49) ↑

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290

WEIGHT(KG)

Main

3.45Kg

Subwoofer

5.8Kg

Gross Weight

11.8Kg

CARTON BOX

Size (W x H x D) mm

1159 x 227 x 436

Number of channels

3.1ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

Total

420W

Front

80W (45W+35W) x 2

Center

40W

Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Woofer Unit

40 x 100mm

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Woofer Unit

40 x 100mm

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

SPL

85dB

System

Bass Reflex

Woofer Unit

15.24cm (6)

Impedance

3ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

Number of speakers

7EA

Optical

YES (1)

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out

YES (1) /YES (1)

USB

YES

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

Bluetooth Version

4.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

YES/YES

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"

YES

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

YES

DTS Virtual:X

YES

SOUND CONTROL

User EQ - RCU/App

YES/YES

Night Time On/Off - App

YES

Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

YES

Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

YES

Auto Sound Engine (Default)

YES

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - Android OS

YES

Smart Phone File Playback

YES

NSU

YES

Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

YES

Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical

YES/YES

Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical

YES/YES

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

YES

HDMI SIMPLINK

YES

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

YES

Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

YES

Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Center

YES

Mute

YES

Auto Dimmer

YES

USB Host

YES

Built-in Music

YES (1Songs)

Bluetooth Stand-By

YES

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC/AAC+

YES

FILE FORMAT

FLAC - USB

YES

OGG - USB

YES

WAV - USB

YES

MP3 - USB

YES

WMA - USB

YES

AAC - USB

YES

POWER_MAIN

Adapter

25V, 2A

Power Off Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption

38W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

Type (SMPS)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption

33W

Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

Web Manual (File)

Yes (Full)

Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

Yes (Simple)

Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Battery Built-in

Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

Net Quantity

1 N

Country of Origin

China

Manufactured By

LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.

Imported By

LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

AMPLIFIER

Power Output - Front

165W x 2

Power Output - Sub Woofer

170W

Function Selector - CD

Yes

Function Selector - Tuner

Yes

Function Selector - AUX1

Yes

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - Portable In

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio Out - Party Link with AUX

Yes

Audio In - USB 1

Yes (Front)

Audio In - Portable In

Yes

Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

1 (Rear)

Audio In - Door Lock Key (Disc)

Yes

Audio In - System Connection with speaker (Front/Subwoofer)

Built-in

Audio In - FM

Yes

Audio In - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Audio In - Mic Jack

2EA (Φ6.3)

Audio In - Echo (on RCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Demo

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

User EQ

Yes

Cluster2 EQ

Yes

Standard

Yes

Pop

Yes

Classic

Yes

Rock

Yes

Jazz

Yes

Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

Yes

Football

Yes

Dangdut

Yes

Arabic

Yes

Afro Hip-hop

Yes

India

Yes

Regueton

Yes

Merengue

Yes

Salsa

Yes

Samba

Yes

Axe

Yes

Forro

Yes

Funk

Yes

Sertanejo

Yes

Juke box

Yes

Normal DJ Mode - DJ Effect

Yes

Normal DJ Mode - DJ Loop

Yes

Normal DJ Mode - DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

Yes

Normal DJ Mode - DJ scratch

Yes

DJ Star Mode - Multi Jukebox (Android)

Yes

DJ Star Mode - Sampler Creator (Android)

Yes

DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter

Yes

DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter Sampler creator (Android/iOS)

Yes

DJ Star Mode - Auto DJ

Yes

DJ Star Mode - Childsafe Mode

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement

110/220V

Power Consumption at stand by

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Stereo

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Station Preset

Ran.50

Memory/Erase

Yes/Yes

Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Disc

1-CD Tray

Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

Yes

Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

Yes/Yes

Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes/Yes

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - JukeBox

Yes (200)

Convenience - Suffle

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - USB direct recording

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App - Android

Yes

Convenience - Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting

Yes

Convenience - Party Accelerator

Yes

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing

Yes

Convenience - File delete

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Convenience - DJ Sharing

Yes

Convenience - Fota

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

Yes

Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)

Yes

Convenience - Wireless Party Link

Yes

Set mobility - Handle

Yes

KARAOKE

Karaoke Recording

Yes

Echo Mode

Yes

Vocal Effects

Yes

Voice canceller

Yes

Key Changer

Yes

TV SOUND

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit

Yes

Battery

AAA x 2

Instruction Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

FM Antenna

FM 75Ω ANT

Power Cord Cable

Yes

SPEAKER

System

1Way 1Speaker 1Way 1Speaker

Tweeter Unit

5.08cm (2) x 2

Woofer Unit

20.32cm (8) x 1

Impedance

8Ω/3Ω

Magnetic Shielding

No Shield

DIMENSION

Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

330 x 716 x 318

Net Weight (Kg) - Main

14.8

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

788 x 380 x 410

Gross Weight (Kg)

17.5

PRODUCT DETAILS

Net Quantity

1 N

Country of Origin

China

Manufactured By

LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.

Imported By

LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2, GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308

SN6Y

