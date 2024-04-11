We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App. + LG OK55 500W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects
-
LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App.
-
LG OK55 500W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, DJ Effects, DJ Wheel, DJ Loop, Party Thruster, DJ Pad and Multi-color Lighting, Bass Blast, LG XBOOM App.
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) Main Unit (w/ Foot )
-
1060 x 57 x 85
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
-
124.46cm (49) ↑
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
-
3.45Kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
-
11.8Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1159 x 227 x 436
-
Number of channels
-
3.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
-
420W
-
Front
-
80W (45W+35W) x 2
-
Center
-
40W
-
Subwoofer
-
220W (Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
-
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
-
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
-
85dB
-
System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
-
15.24cm (6)
-
Impedance
-
3ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
-
7EA
-
Optical
-
YES (1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out
-
YES (1) /YES (1)
-
USB
-
YES
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
YES/YES
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"
-
YES
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast/Bass Blast +
-
YES
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
YES
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU/App
-
YES/YES
-
Night Time On/Off - App
-
YES
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - App
-
YES
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
-
YES
-
Auto Sound Engine (Default)
-
YES
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - Android OS
-
YES
-
Smart Phone File Playback
-
YES
-
NSU
-
YES
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
-
YES
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical
-
YES/YES
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical
-
YES/YES
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP
-
YES
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
-
YES
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
YES
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
-
YES
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Center
-
YES
-
Mute
-
YES
-
Auto Dimmer
-
YES
-
USB Host
-
YES
-
Built-in Music
-
YES (1Songs)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
YES
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC/AAC+
-
YES
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - USB
-
YES
-
OGG - USB
-
YES
-
WAV - USB
-
YES
-
MP3 - USB
-
YES
-
WMA - USB
-
YES
-
AAC - USB
-
YES
POWER_MAIN
-
Adapter
-
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
-
38W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
-
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
-
1 N
-
Country of Origin
-
China
-
Manufactured By
-
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.
-
Imported By
-
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Front
-
165W x 2
-
Power Output - Sub Woofer
-
170W
-
Function Selector - CD
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Tuner
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio Out - Party Link with AUX
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Audio In - Door Lock Key (Disc)
-
Yes
-
Audio In - System Connection with speaker (Front/Subwoofer)
-
Built-in
-
Audio In - FM
-
Yes
-
Audio In - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Audio In - Mic Jack
-
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Audio In - Echo (on RCU)
-
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Demo
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
SOUND
-
User EQ
-
Yes
-
Cluster2 EQ
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Pop
-
Yes
-
Classic
-
Yes
-
Rock
-
Yes
-
Jazz
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast/Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Football
-
Yes
-
Dangdut
-
Yes
-
Arabic
-
Yes
-
Afro Hip-hop
-
Yes
-
India
-
Yes
-
Regueton
-
Yes
-
Merengue
-
Yes
-
Salsa
-
Yes
-
Samba
-
Yes
-
Axe
-
Yes
-
Forro
-
Yes
-
Funk
-
Yes
-
Sertanejo
-
Yes
-
Juke box
-
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - DJ Effect
-
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - DJ Loop
-
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
-
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - DJ scratch
-
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Multi Jukebox (Android)
-
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Sampler Creator (Android)
-
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter
-
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter Sampler creator (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Childsafe Mode
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement
-
110/220V
-
Power Consumption at stand by
-
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
-
Stereo
-
Mute
-
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
-
Ran.50
-
Memory/Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
-
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - JukeBox
-
Yes (200)
-
Convenience - Suffle
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App - Android
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Accelerator
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - DJ Sharing
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
-
Yes
-
Set mobility - Handle
-
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Karaoke Recording
-
Yes
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
-
Yes
-
Voice canceller
-
Yes
-
Key Changer
-
Yes
TV SOUND
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Yes
-
Battery
-
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Power Cord Cable
-
Yes
SPEAKER
-
System
-
1Way 1Speaker 1Way 1Speaker
-
Tweeter Unit
-
5.08cm (2) x 2
-
Woofer Unit
-
20.32cm (8) x 1
-
Impedance
-
8Ω/3Ω
-
Magnetic Shielding
-
No Shield
DIMENSION
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
-
330 x 716 x 318
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Main
-
14.8
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
788 x 380 x 410
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
17.5
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
-
1 N
-
Country of Origin
-
China
-
Manufactured By
-
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.
-
Imported By
-
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2, GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308
Buy Directly
