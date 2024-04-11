We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ECO AGENTS OF CHANGE
To create young change agents who drive awareness around reducing usage of plastic in daily lives & learn about water conservation. These young change agents (School children) drive society towards sustainable practices
LG Electronics India extended its commitment to the environment by launching a massive CSR programme in association with FORCE, a non-profit organization. Titled 'LG Eco Agents' the programme, goes beyond just spreading awareness to empowering students to become change agents and drive behavioral change for sustainable environment.
