2019 LG NanoCell TV Lineup
|
SM90Buy Now
|
SM81Buy Now
|Size(Inch)
|65, 55
|65, 55, 49
|Picture Quality
|Nano
Color
Nano Accuracy
|Nano
Color
Nano Accuracy
|Contrast
|Full
Array Dimming
(Full Array Dimming)
|Full
Array Dimming
(Local Dimming)
|Design
|Nano Bezel
|Nano Bezel
|Processor
|Quad Core Processor
|
HDR
Compatibility
HDR
Compati-
bility
|
4K Cinema HDR
(Dolby Vision™, Advanced HDR by
TechniColor, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro)
4K Cinema HDR
(Dolby Vision™,
|4K Active HDR
|
Connectivity
Connecti-
|HDMI 2.1*, USB, LAN
HP Out, Wifi, Bluetooth
|HDMI 2.0, USB, LAN
Wifi, Bluetooth
|Sound
|Dolby Atmos®
|DTS Virtual:X
|Smart Technologies
Nano Color
Color Purity Redefined
LG NanoCell TV presents pure colors that you would see in nature
thanks to the nanoparticles that reduce color bleed in the RGB spectrum.
Full Array Dimming
Intense Contrast
Full Array Dimming Technology controls
the backlight units to deliver deeper black and
intense contrast for detailed, crisp /content/dam/lge/in/migration/lgnanocell/images.
Nano Accuracy
Precise Color
Anywhere You Sit
With a wide viewing angle and low input lag,
Nano Accuracy delivers true 4K HDR
experience with precise colors.
Nano Bezel
In Pursuit of
True Immersion
Nano Bezel is designed for a fully immersive
TV experience. The elegance touch it adds to
your space is a bonus.
*Images and specifications of each product may vary by region, country, or screen size.
*Innovative Technology Embracing Power and Display.
*The product requires a cable connection between centerpiece and display.
*The cable may be visible depending on installation.
*4K@120Hz, eARC(Enhanced Audio Return Channel),
VRR(Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM(Auto Low Latency Mode) with HDMI 2.1.