23.8 (60.45cm) FHD IPS 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design Monitor

24MP450-B

front view

LG IPS Full HD Display : True Color at Wide Angle.

IPS Full HD Display

Vivid Color with IPS and FHD Resolution

See the quick response of an IPS Display. At 1920x1080 resolution, LG's FHD IPS Display features vibrant color and clarity at wide angles. Work through your projects with ease and efficiency.
IPS
IPS Full HD (1920x1080)
Borderless
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
FreeSync
AMD FreeSync™ Technology
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

An Immersive Experience That’s All Screen

Stay focused on your work with a virtually borderless screen on three sides. It's an extra-wide, panoramic desktop experience.

This display has slim bezel on three sides and doesn't interfere with dazzling precision


This display has slim bezel on three sides and optimized work environment


*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ergonomic design with features of tilt and height adjustment
Ergonomic Design

A Comfortable Workplace

The monitor’s convenient tilt and height adjustment features and clean uni-body design allow you to create an optimized work environment.

Comfortable Reading & Easy Viewing

Reader Mode

Comfortable Reading

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for reading by reducing blue light.

Flicker Safe

Easy Viewing

Flicker Safe dimming technology provides a comfortable experience when viewing the screen for extended periods of time.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 24MP450. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Productivity & Multi-tasking

LG monitors let you see your work the way you want. View multiple applications simultaneously, so you can stop switching between windows.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ is Built In

AMD FreeSync™ compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother game play. Reduce screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag to experience virtually seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games*.

AMD FreeSync™

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Dynamic Action Sync®

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

Black Stabilizer®

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer® is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

Crosshair®

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    60.45cm (23.8)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2746 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    75Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    FHD

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    200cd (Min)/250cd (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    600:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178° (R/L), 178° (U/D)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 1

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • D-Sub

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution +

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No Built-in Speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    54.102cm (21.3) x 44.704cm (17.6) x 21.844cm (8.6) (up)
    54.102cm (21.3) x 36.83cm (14.5) x 21.844cm (8.6) (down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    54.102cm (21.3) x 32.258cm (12.7) x 5.588cm (2.2)

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    61.468cm (24.2) x 40.386cm (15.9) x 17.526cm (6.9)

  • With Stand Weight

    3.08kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    2.31kg

  • Shipping Weight

    4.49kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    75 x 75 mm

  • Others (Accessory)

    User Screw (6EA)

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    3 Year Parts and Labor

  • UPC

    195174010785

  • Country of origin

    China

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

