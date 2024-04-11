We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 (60.96cm) FHD Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor
*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.
*Wall mount sold separately.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Bracket and PC sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
24
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS (Neo Blade)
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
24
-
Panel Type
IPS (Neo Blade)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (X 2)
-
D-Sub
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes (5W x 2)
