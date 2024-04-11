Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24 (60.96cm) FHD Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

24 (60.96cm) FHD Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor

24MP88HV

24 (60.96cm) FHD Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor

IPS

sRGB over 99%

Color Calibrated

Flicker Safe

Reader Mode

Black Stabilizer

Stereo Speaker

On Screen Control

My Display Presets

Screen Split

MaxxAudio®

Color Weakness Mode

2 x HDMI

Smart Energy Saving

PIP

The 4-side-slim Bezel2

The 4-side-slim Bezel provides a Virtually Borderless visual experience for 4-side of the display for an all-inclusive view.

*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.
*Wall mount sold separately.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

ArcLine Stand2

The coexistence of smoothness and solidness in the curved structure. The beauty of ArcLine is the icing on the cake.
Enjoy Outstanding Color Expression2

An immersive work environment is ensured through realistic color expression thanks to sRGB over 99 percent and the IPS display.

*Bracket and PC sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Protect Your Eyes and View in Comfort2

Flicker Safe and Reader Mode help maximize visual comfort by protecting your eyes from harmful blue light and reducing the flicker level to almost zero.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Immerse Yourself in the Game2

The Black Stabilizer allows you to have better visibility, even in dark scenes.
You can experience clean high-pitched sound and base sound with
MAXXAUDIO®

Preset Customized Options <br>with just a Click2

OnScreen Control and My Display Presets allow you to easily customize monitor settings with a few clicks of a mouse.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Customize Your Workspace for Multitasking2

Screen Split divides the display for different tasks by resizing the windows on the screen. With PIP Mode you can work while watching a video in a smaller window floating on the screen.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Offers Improved Color Vision to Color Weakness2

Color revision algorithms are used to help those with color weakness who have difficulty distinguishing certain ranges of colors can view all the important content.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    24

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS (Neo Blade)

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    24

  • Panel Type

    IPS (Neo Blade)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (X 2)

  • D-Sub

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes (5W x 2)

What people are saying