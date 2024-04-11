Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
18.5 (46.99 cms) Class widescreen Monitor (18.5 (46.99 cms) Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

18.5 (46.99 cms) Class widescreen Monitor (18.5 (46.99 cms) Diagonal)

W1943C

18.5 (46.99 cms) Class widescreen Monitor (18.5 (46.99 cms) Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Series

    Designer Series

  • Screen size

    18.5 (46.99 cms)

  • Resolution

    1366x768

  • Brightness (nit)

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    50000:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    5

  • f-Engine

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Viewing Angle

    90/50

  • Color Depth (No. of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.300 x 0.300

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

PC INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

VIDEO INPUT/OUTPUT

  • test

    No

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequence (Alog)

    30 ~ 61 kHz

  • V-Frequence (Alog)

    56 ~ 75 Hz

POWER LED COLOUR:

  • LED color

    Red

  • OSD Language

    15Ea

  • Power Type

    Adapter

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal

    21 W

  • DPM

    1 W UNDER

  • S/W Off

    1 W UNDER

  • DC OFF

    1 W UNDER

MECHANICAL SET COLOR

  • Front Color

    Black

  • B/Cover Color

    Black

  • Stand Color

    Black

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    Yes

DIMENSION(W X H X D)

  • Set

    448.9 x 361.1 x 183.0

  • Box

    527.0 x 123.0 x 408.0

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set

    2.9 Kg

  • Box

    4.3 Kg

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub cable

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

What people are saying