1. Work Anywhere Offer – Valid from 15th Mar – 30th April on selected LG Models (Till stock lasts).



2. Min Transaction of Rs.20000 (except for Water purifier/Microwave oven/ select models of CAV (audio video) which is model based) and Rs.14000 for selected Refrigerator DC models.



3. Up to 20% Cashback (Max Rs.20000) is applicable on selected models, selected LG products and selected outlet/channels only.



4. LG has a tie-up with only the following banks cards:

a. Credit Card EMI– HDFC/ICICI/ AXIS/AMEX/SCB/BOB/CITI

b. Debit Card EMI – HDFC/ICICI/ AXIS/Federal

c. Credit Card Non EMI – BOB



5. For purchase of a product eligible under this offer, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards).



6. Three transactions per card are allowed during period (Jan~Mar).



7. Cashback should appear on charge slip for applicability.



8. 2% CBD is applicable on DC/CC 9 months & above EMI transactions & 1% CBD is applicable on DC/CC 6 months & 8 Months EMI transactions.



9. Rs.199 + GST charge applicable on HDFC & ICICI Bank Cards for EMI transactions (No cash back), Only models mapped on normal cash back are eligible for cash back on Non EMI, Offer Valid on 6 months & above tenure for ICICI/SCB.



10. HDFC bank has an additional 8/10 month EMI option available.



11. Cash back will be posted to consumer account after 90 days from end of offer period.



12. Cash back offer is not from LG Side and bank/finance Company is solely liable and LGEIL expressly disclaims any liability/responsibility in any manner whatsoever.



13. Offers cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.



14. LG electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party.



15. All disputes arising from offer are to be settled under Jurisdiction of Delhi Court.



16. All Offers Mentioned may not be available on purchase from any other e-commerce websites.