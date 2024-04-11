Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Smart Cam

VC23GA

LG Smart Cam

LG VC23GA A front view of the LG Smart Cam

Your Life, Connected
with LG Smart Cam

LG VC23GA A woman is sitting on a beige sofa in a spacious living room and holding a laptop, having a video call on a large TV.

Full HD 1080p

Capture 1080p Full HD Video

LG Smart Cam revolutionizes your video calls. With full HD video quality and a frame rate of 30fps, LG Smart Cam captures clear, smooth, high-quality video.

LG VC23GA A woman is holding a yellow card in her right hand, facing forward and smiling brightly.

*Smart Cam must be purchased separately.
*Product availability and service may vary by country.

Integrated design

Subtle Design, Simple Installation, Superior Privacy

With an easily detachable and slim, low-profile design, LG Smart Cam is the ultimate accessory to perfectly complement your LG TV. Slide the built-in Privacy Keeper over the lens to safely cover it when you are not using the camera.​

LG VC23GA There are a total of four images of LG Smart Cam products. The top one shows an image of the camera in an open state, while the middle one shows the back and side views side by side. The bottom one displays the back of the product from a side angle.

Bult-in microphone

All-In-One Calling

LG Smart Cam has a built-in microphone so there's no need for third-party attachments when video calling - everything is in one place!

LG VC23GA A microphone-shaped pictogram is displayed above the LG Smart Cam product.

USB Connectivity

LG Smart Cam features USB 2.0 connectivity making it compatible with a wide range of connectable devices.

LG VC23GA There are lines in a white space, and a USB icon is located inside a black square in the center.

Remote Meeting

Picture in Picture

Video Calling Made Easy

Whether you have a formal teleconference to attend or an intimate video call to engage in, LG TVs let you hop on calls with ease. See all your callers on the big screen, even if there are many, without needing a separate device.

See Yourself Clearly

With Picture in Picture, you can keep an eye on yourself as well as your content! Simply connect via your LG Smart Cam and check your form as you follow along with home workouts or monitor yourself during meetings and presentations.

*Screen shown is a simulation of a paid remote meeting app.
​ *Screen display may vary depending on the service used.
​*Service for 'RemoteMeeting' app may vary by country.

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    124.5 x 53.4 x 81.1 

  • Product Weight (w/ Packaging)

    0.19 Kg

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    80 x 35.4 x 23.1 

  • Product Weight (w/o Packaging)

    0.038 Kg

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Display Resolution

    Full HD 1080p

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Limited Replacement

LG VC23GA A front view of the LG Smart Cam

VC23GA

LG Smart Cam