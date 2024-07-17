Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
360ﾟワイヤレススピーカー LG XBOOM360 XO2T

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

360ﾟワイヤレススピーカー LG XBOOM360 XO2T

XO2TBK

360ﾟワイヤレススピーカー LG XBOOM360 XO2T

Front
ソファに座り、LG XBOOM 360 XO2Tで音楽を聴きながら愛犬とくつろぐ女性。

光と音で
やすらぎのひとときを

自分時間を演出するポータブルスピーカー

XO2Tのデザイン短編動画。動画を再生。

360°サウンド

部屋全体に広がるサウンド

スピーカーから360°に広がるサウンドで、どこにいても高品質のサウンドを楽しむことができます。

LG XBOOM 360 XO2Tの360°に広がるサウンドを示す音響のイメージ。

*画像はイメージです。

2wayスピーカー

クリアでリッチなサウンドに

シルクドームツイーターとグラスファイバースピーカーが垂直方向に構成される2wayスピーカーシステムが、クリアで豊かなサウンドをお届けします。

360°ライティング

くつろぎの時間を演出する光

上部に半透明グラス素材を採用したムードライトを搭載。1677万色からその日の気分にあわせて選んだライティングカラーが、あなたの心を照らします。

*LG XBOOMアプリのダウンロードおよび製品の接続が必要です。(Android OS 7.0以上、iOS 14.0以上)

*動画・画像内のカラーは日本未発売のモデルです。

*動画・画像はイメージです。

ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。

自分時間を楽しむ、私だけのポータブルスピーカー。

ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。

自分時間を楽しむ、私だけのポータブルスピーカー。

ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。

自分時間を楽しむ、私だけのポータブルスピーカー。

ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。

自分時間を楽しむ、私だけのポータブルスピーカー。

ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。

自分時間を楽しむ、私だけのポータブルスピーカー。

ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。

自分時間を楽しむ、私だけのポータブルスピーカー。

ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。

自分時間を楽しむ、私だけのポータブルスピーカー。

ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。
ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。
ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。
ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。
ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。
ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。
ライフスタイルにおけるLG XBOOM 360 XO2Tのイメージ。

*画像内の一部カラーは日本未発売のモデルです。

*画像はイメージです。

360°デザイン

上質なデザイン

可愛らしい丸みをおびたフォルムは、360°どこからみても魅力満載。独自性の高いデザインはインテリアのアクセントになります。

ワンタッチモード

よく使う設定はボタン１つで

よく使うモードをアプリで事前に設定しておけば、製品本体のボタンをタップするだけで、すぐに好みの設定に切り替わります。

*LG XBOOMアプリのダウンロードおよび製品の接続が必要です。(Android OS 7.0以上、iOS 14.0以上)

*画像はイメージです。

LG XBOOM アプリ

スマホでらくらく操作

LG XBOOMアプリをダウンロードすればライティング、プレイリスト、音響効果などをお持ちのデバイスから手軽に設定変更できます。

*LG XBOOMアプリのダウンロードおよび製品の接続が必要です。（Android OS 7.0以上、iOS 14.0以上）

*画像はイメージです。

ホームシアターには
2台使いがおすすめ

LGテレビと本製品2台を接続すれば、まるで映画館のような臨場感あふれるサウンドでお楽しみいただけます。

*同一機種のスピーカーが2台必要です。(例：XO2TとXO2T)

*本機能は2020年発売以降のLGテレビ一部モデルでご利用いただけます。

*画像内のカラーは日本未発売のモデルです。

*画像はイメージです。

IP55

キッチンや
浴室でも使える

IP55等級の防塵防水仕様で、キッチンや浴室などの水回りはもちろん、キャンプや海水浴時にも安心してご利用いただけます。

*画像内のカラーは日本未発売のモデルです。

*IP55等級はIP5XとIPX5を組み合わせたものです。IP5Xは防塵に関する等級の内、機器の動作に支障のない程度に粉塵の侵入を阻止できる防塵性能を指します。IPX5は防水に関する等級で、噴流に対して機器が影響を受けないことを指します。

*画像はイメージです。

最大15時間再生可能

自分だけに集中する時間に

わずか4時間の充電で最大15時間音楽再生可能なので、バッテリー残量を気にせず、くつろぎの時間をお過ごしいただけます。

*15時間のバッテリー駆動時間: 室温25度、欧米の試験音楽12曲を反復再生、Bluetooth接続、音量レベル15、ライティングおよびサウンド効果不使用時。

*バッテリー駆動時間は、利用状況、設定、および環境条件により異なります。

*画像はイメージです。

プリント

仕様

  • 製品重量

    0.9 kg

  • チャンネル数

    1ch (2Way)

  • 出力

    20W

  • スピーカー

    119 x 209 x 119

  • JANコード

    4989027027732

全てのスペック

付属品

  • USB Type-Cケーブル

    はい

  • 保証書

    はい

オーディオフォーマット

  • AAC

    はい

  • SBC

    はい

JANコード

  • JANコード

    4989027027732

バッテリー

  • バッテリー充電時間

    4

  • バッテリー連続再生時間

    15

出入力端子

  • Bluetoothバージョン

    5.3

利便性　OR 便利機能

  • バッテリーランプ

    はい

  • Bluetoothアプリ(Android / iOS)

    はい

  • マルチポイント

    はい

  • セキュリティーロック

    はい

  • アップグレードマネージャー (FOTA)

    はい

  • 防水/防滴規格

    IP55

  • ワイヤレスパーティリンク(デュアルモード)

    はい

  • ワイヤレスパーティリンク(マルチモード)

    はい

外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)

  • 外装箱

    165 x 282 x 165

  • スピーカー

    119 x 209 x 119

イコライザー

  • カスタムイコライザー(アプリ)

    はい

  • サウンドブースト

    はい

  • 標準

    はい

機能

  • チャンネル数

    1ch (2Way)

  • 出力

    20W

消費電力

  • 電源オン時

    10W

  • スタンバイモード

    0.5W

電力供給

  • USB Type-C

    はい

スピーカー

  • ツイーター

    1" x 1

  • パッシブラジエーター

    Yes (2)

  • 属性 - スピーカー

    Cone

  • サイズ - ウーファー

    3" x 1

重量

  • 梱包重量

    1.5 kg

  • 製品重量

    0.9 kg

