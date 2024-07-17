We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*同一機種のスピーカーが2台必要です。(例：XO2TとXO2T)
*本機能は2020年発売以降のLGテレビ一部モデルでご利用いただけます。
*画像内のカラーは日本未発売のモデルです。
*画像はイメージです。