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LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand Plate
LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand Plate
STA33P
()
主な機能
- LG Smart Monitor Swing用Plate
- 耐荷重：2kg
- 天面サイズ：w350×d200mm（接続部除く）
様々なシーンで活躍する
*画像はイメージです。
サマリー
寸法
全てのスペック
外形寸法 / 重量
スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]
350 × 261.1 × 63
スタンド非装着時重量[kg]
1.4
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