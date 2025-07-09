Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター

27U730A-B
+15°の側面図
-15°の側面図
正面図
+30°の側面図
背面からの図
側面画像
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター, 27U730A-B
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター, 27U730A-B
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター, 27U730A-B
背側面図
ポートのクローズアップ画像

主な機能

  • 27インチ 4K(3840×2160) IPS ディスプレイ
  • DCI-P3 90% (標準値)、約10.7億色、HDR
  • USB Type-C™（USB PD 90W）、DisplayPortx1、HDMIx2、USBポートx2
  • MaxxAudio®搭載の5W+5Wステレオスピーカー
  • 高さ調整、チルト、スイベル、ピボット対応
LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります

LG UHD Monitor 4K

高精細な映像美

デスクの上にある白のLGモニターの正面図。色彩豊かな3D編集インターフェースが表示されている。周りにはランプ、キーボード、オーディオミキサー、ヘッドホンが置かれている。

*画像はイメージです。

美しい画質

27インチ 4K（3840×2160）

IPS

コントラスト比1,000:1

緻密で正確な色彩

DCI-P3 90% (標準値)

10.7億色（8bit+FRC）

HDR10

ユーザーの利便性

USB Type-C™（USB PD 最大90W）

高さ調整、チルト、スイベル、ピボット対応

MaxxAudio®搭載の5W+5Wステレオスピーカー

デスクの上にある白のLGモニターの正面図。解像度比較のために重ねられた画面が表示されている。周りにはカメラ、本、カラーチップ、スピーカーが置かれている。

27インチ 4K ディスプレイ

快適な作業空間を
提供

高精細な4K(3840×2160)に対応のIPSディスプレイは発色が鮮やかで自然な色合いと広い視野角が特長です。フルHDの4倍の広大な作業領域を提供します。

*画像はイメージです。

DCI-P3 90%（標準値） / HDR10

優れた色彩を楽しむ

デジタルシネマ用の色域DCI-P3を90%カバーし、精緻な色彩表現で高品質な映像を提供。ダイナミックな映像を思う存分堪能できます。また、HDRの映像なら、より生き生きとしたエンターテインメントをお楽しみいただけます。

デスクの上にある白のLGモニターの正面図。色補正ツールで鮮やかな渓谷の画像が表示されており、HDRとDCI-P3色域の90%カバーを強調している。

*HDRに対応したコンテンツが必要です。*画像はイメージです。

 

HDR対応のLG UltraFineモニターで、より深い黒と鮮やかなコントラストを実現した比較映像。視覚的な奥行きと明瞭さの向上を強調しています。

1000:1の高コントラスト比

深みのある黒が鮮やかな映像を実現

コントラスト比1000:1で、暗い色もディティールをしっかりと表現し、くっきりと映し出します。

*画像や動画はイメージです。

USB Type-C™(USB PD 最大90W)

ラクラク接続、サクサク操作

USB Type-C™ ポートは1本のケーブルで、様々なデバイスとつながり、データ転送や90Wまでの充電(USB Power Delivery)に対応するので、狭いスペースしかなくても、すっきりとしたホームオフィス環境を作り上げることができます。また、2つのUSB ダウンストリームは、PC接続時には、USBハブとして使用できます。

ノートパソコンに接続されたモニターを上から見た図。モニターの下にはキーボードとマウスが配置されている。

*USB Power Deliveryに対応した機器との接続が必要です。 *映像表示の場合は、DisplayPort Alternate mode対応のケーブルが必要となります。 *画像はイメージです。

マルチポート

便利なインターフェース

USB Type-C™を1つ、USB ダウンストリームを2つ、DisplayPortを1つ、HDMIポートを2つに加え、ステレオミニジャックを備えています。

LGモニターと接続されたノートパソコンが並ぶクリエイティブな作業空間。両方の画面には、カラーグレーディングツールとタイムラインを備えた動画編集のインターフェースが表示されている。

*画像はイメージです。

MaxxAudio®

没入感あふれる映像体験

MaxxAudio®を採用した5W+5Wの内蔵スピーカーを搭載しました。外部スピーカーを接続しなくても臨場感あふれるサウンドを実現します。

宇宙服を着た女性を映し出すLGモニターのデスクトップセットアップ。MaxxAudioの視覚効果によって、内蔵スピーカーの音響投射が表現されています。

*画像はイメージです。

人間工学に基づくデザイン

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

150mmの高さ調整、前：-5ﾟ～後：21ﾟのチルト(縦角度調整)、左右45°のスイベル(横角度調整)、右90ﾟ回転のピボットに対応。姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。また、3辺フレームレスかつ非常にスリムなボディは省スペースで､オフィスや自宅のインテリアにスムーズに溶け込みます。

白のLGモニターの前面、側面、細部まで確認できる画像。なめらかなスタンドと最小限のバックパネルデザインが特徴。

*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

製品仕様

製品概要
製品型番
27U730A-B		製品シリーズ
LG UHD Monitor 4K		JAN CODE
49-89027-030534		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
27インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネルタイプ
IPS		表面処理
アンチグレア
有効表示領域(幅×高さ)
597×336(mm)		解像度
3840×2160		画素ピッチ
0.1554×0.1554(mm)		表示色
約10.7億色
視野角(水平/垂直)
178°/ 178°(CR≧10)		輝度(標準値)
300cd/㎡		コントラスト比
1,000:1		応答速度(標準値)
5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)
色域
DCI-P3 90%		   

垂直走査周波数
HDMI
40-60Hz		DisplayPort
40-60Hz		USB Type-C™
40-60Hz		 

出入力端子
HDMI入力
2		DisplayPort入力
1(Ver.1.4)		USB Type-C™
1		USBダウンストリーム
2(USB 3.2 Gen1)
ヘッドホン(ステレオミニジャック)
1		   

USB Type-C機能
DisplayPort Alternate Mode
USB Power Delivery
90W		データ転送
 

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
5W+5W		機能
MaxxAudio®		  

機能
HDR
○(HDR10)		HDCP
○(HDCP2.2)		フリッカーセーフ
ブルーライト低減モード
色覚調整
Smart Energy Saving
Super Resolution+
DAS Mode
ブラックスタビライザー
LG Switch
Dual Controller
 

筐体仕様
OSD操作
OSDジョイスティック		チルト角度
前：-5ﾟ～後：21ﾟ		スイベル角度
左45ﾟ/右45ﾟ		高さ調整
150mm
ピボット
右90ﾟ		マウント規格
100×100(mm)		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
セット(スタンド付き)
614 × 389～539 × 253		セット(スタンドなし)
614 × 364 × 45		梱包時
694 × 217 × 451		 

重量（kg）
セット(スタンド付き)
7.7		セット(スタンドなし)
5.1		梱包時
10.4		 

電源
電源入力
100-240V,50/60Hz		消費電力(オンモード)
19.34W		待機時
0.5W		オフ時
0.3W

アクセサリー
電源コード
○(1.55m)		AC-DC アダプター
HDMIケーブル
○(1.5m)		USB Type-Cケーブル
○(1.5m)
クイックセットアップガイド
保証書
  

安全規格
ROHS指令
PSE
J-Moss
グリーン購入法
VCCI
クラスB		UL(cUL)
TUV-TYPE
FCC-B
CE
   

保証
3年安心保証
当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)		無輝点保証
ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。		  

