27BA850-B

ウェブカムありの正面画像

IPS･フルHDアンチグレアパネル

広い視野角で、
仕事も映像視聴もより快適に

クリアな映像を届けるフルHD（1920×1080）解像度に加え、どの角度から見ても色変化が少なく、発色鮮やかで自然な色合いで表示できるIPSパネルを採用。光の反射を抑え映り込みが少ないアンチグレア仕様で、仕事も映像視聴もさらに快適になります。

モニターと書類ホルダーのあるデスク上のワークスペース。

*画像はイメージです。

快適な映像

27インチ

IPSパネル

フルHD(1920×1080）

充実の機能

KVMスイッチ

フルHDウェブカメラ

マイク、スピーカー内蔵

USB Type-C端子（USB PD 最大90W）

有線LAN端子（RJ45）

優しい性能

人間工学に基づくスタンド

ブルーライト低減モード

フリッカーセーフ

グリーン購入法

EPEATおよびENERGY STAR

さまざまなシーンで活躍する
ビジネスモニター

複数人が様々な角度から見ても美しく見える広視野角なIPSパネルを採用し、3辺フレームレスデザインなので、オフィスはもちろん、受付や会議室、テレワークなど様々な環境で、多様な用途に対応します。

にこやかな受付係が女性にデジタルタブレットの署名箇所を示している。
ヘッドセットを装着した女性が内蔵ウェブカムを使用してビデオ会議に出席している。
従業員がオフィスのデスクに座って会話をしている。
にこやかな受付係が女性にデジタルタブレットの署名箇所を示している。
ヘッドセットを装着した女性が内蔵ウェブカムを使用してビデオ会議に出席している。
従業員がオフィスのデスクに座って会話をしている。

*画像はイメージです。

ACアダプタ内蔵

机の上をすっきりした環境に

ACアダプタを内蔵しており、配線がすっきりとしたレイアウトに整えられます。

電源内蔵によりすっきりしたレイアウトのワークステーションの上面画像。

*画像はイメージです。

USB Type-C™

簡単な接続

ノートパソコンなどのUSB Type-C端子から、ケーブル1本でディスプレイの使用、データ転送、接続機器の充電（USB PD最大90W）を同時に行うことができます。さらにKVMスイッチ機能を搭載し、USB Type-CまたはUSB Type-Aアップストリームと接続することで、モニターに接続したマウスやキーボードなどの接続機器を切り替えてご使用いただくことが可能です。

ディスプレイのピクトグラム。

ディスプレイ

データのピクトグラム。

データ転送

電源供給のピクトグラム。

給電
（最大90W）

1本のUSB Type-Cケーブルで接続されたノートパソコンとモニターの画像。

*画像はイメージです。

マルチポート

さまざまな接続に対応

HDMIやDisplayPortはもちろん、USB Type-Cからディスプレイへの接続も可能。さらにDisplayPortは出力端子を搭載しているので、デイジーチェーンで2台のモニター接続が可能です。さらに、4つのUSB ダウンストリームに対応し、さらに有線LAN端子（1000Base-T）も搭載しています。様々なデバイスと接続し、快適なデスク環境を構築できます。

複数デバイスがモニターに接続されているワークステーションの正面画像。

HDMIアイコン。

HDMI

DisplayPortアイコン。

DisplayPort 1.4

1×入力

1×出力

USBダウンストリームアイコン。

4×USB 3.0ダウンストリーム

USB 3.0アップストリームアイコン。

USB 3.0アップストリーム

USB Type-Cアイコン。

USB Type-C

LANアイコン。

LAN

*画像はイメージです。

ビデオ会議のシーンがモニターに映る動画の側面画像。

テレワークにも

オンライン会議も快適に

フルHDウェブカメラ、マイク、スピーカーを内蔵しており、オンライン会議への参加も快適に行えます。
ウェブカメラはモニター本体に収納可能で、使用していない時は収納することでプライバシーにも配慮しています。

*画像はイメージです。

高速な100Hzのリフレッシュレートにより、さまざまなプログラムのフレームをスムーズに読み込めます。

リフレッシュレート100Hz

毎秒100フレームの
表示に対応

動きのある映像表示にも適した毎秒100フレームの表示に対応。CADなど動きのあるビジネスソフトの利用も、スムーズな動きで表示させることができます。

*画像はイメージです。

LG Switchアプリ

より効率的な
作業環境を提供

効率的で高い利便性を提供します｡本来は､モニターのボタンで操作していた画面の明るさやピクチャーモードの設定､画面上のウィンドウの並列､ビデオ会議の一発起動など効率性を高める機能を提供します。

*画像や動画はイメージです。

*最新のLG Switchアプリをダウンロードするには、 https://www.lg.com/jp/support/ にアクセスしてください。

人間工学に基づくデザイン

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

人間工学に基づいたスタンドを採用。チルト、スイベル、ピボット、高さ調整が可能で、長時間モニターの前で作業も快適に行えます。

女性の受付係がフロントデスクの男性と話している。
2人の男性と女性の従業員が、オフィスのモニターを見ながら議論している。
ワンクリックスタンドのアイコン。

ワンクリックスタンド

簡単な設置

傾き/高さ調節可のアイコン。

チルト角度/高さ調整

-5〜21°/150mm

スイベル調節可のアイコン。

スイベル

±45°

ピボット調整可のアイコン。

ピボット

左右90ﾟ

*画像はイメージです。

長時間作業も安心

ブルーライト低減モード

眼精疲労の原因と言われるブルーライトを抑え、目に負担の少ない紙に近い色温度で表示するピクチャーモードを搭載しています。

フリッカーセーフ

従来のLEDモニターで画面の明るさを抑えた際に発生していた“ちらつき”を、調光方式を変更することで抑えます。

*画像はイメージです。

CLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）

モニターの高度な管理

LGビジネスモニターは、効率的なデバイス管理用ソフトウェアであるCLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）を提供します。ITマネージャーはファームウェアを更新して、サーバープログラム経由でビデオモード、輝度、バッチのレスポンスタイムなどの設定を調整できます。

*CLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）機能は購入モニターにサポートされた機能としてのみ使用でき、サポートされる機能はモデルにより異なります。
*画像はイメージです。

指ハートのロゴ。

環境や生活に配慮

グリーン購入法をはじめEnergy StarやEPEATなどの複数の規格に対応しています。

製品仕様

製品概要
製品型番
27BA850-B		製品シリーズ
LG Monitor		JAN CODE
49-89027-028845		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
27インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネルタイプ
IPS		表面処理
アンチグレア
有効表示領域(幅×高さ)
598×336(mm)		解像度
1920×1080		画素ピッチ
0.3114×0.3114(mm)		表示色
約1,677万色
視野角(水平/垂直)
178°/ 178°(CR≧10)		輝度(標準値)
250cd/㎡		コントラスト比
1,300:1		応答速度(標準値)
5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)
色域
sRGB 99%		   

垂直走査周波数
HDMI
48-100Hz		DisplayPort
48-100Hz		USB Type-C™
48-100Hz		 

出入力端子
HDMI入力
1		DisplayPort入力
1(Ver.1.4)		USB Type-C™
1		USBアップストリーム
1(USB 3.0)
USBダウンストリーム
4(USB3.0)		ヘッドホン(ステレオミニジャック)
1(4極 : ヘッドホン出力+マイク入力)		DisplayPort出力
1		LAN端子(RJ45)
1(1000Base-T)

USB Type-C機能
DisplayPort Alternate Mode
USB Power Delivery
90W		データ転送
 

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
2W+2W		   

機能
HDCP
○(HDCP2.2)		フリッカーセーフ
ブルーライト低減モード
色覚調整
Smart Energy Saving
Super Resolution+
デイジーチェーン
カメラ
マイク
KVMスイッチ
DAS Mode
ブラックスタビライザー
LG Switch
Dual Controller
  

筐体仕様
OSD操作
OSDジョイスティック		チルト角度
前：-5ﾟ～後：21ﾟ		スイベル角度
左45ﾟ/右45ﾟ		高さ調整
150mm
ピボット
左90ﾟ/右90ﾟ		マウント規格
100×100(mm)		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
セット(スタンド付き)
612 × 388～538 × 250		セット(スタンドなし)
612 × 364 × 50		梱包時
721 × 189 × 547		 

重量（kg）
セット(スタンド付き)
7.9		セット(スタンドなし)
5.3		梱包時
10.8		 

電源
電源入力
100-240V,50/60Hz		消費電力(オンモード)
16.7W		待機時
0.5W		オフ時
0.3W

アクセサリー
電源コード
○(1.8m)		DisplayPortケーブル
○(1.8m)		USB Type-Cケーブル
○(1.8m)		クイックセットアップガイド
保証書
ケーブルホルダー
取付け用ネジ
 

安全規格
ROHS指令
J-Moss
グリーン購入法
VCCI
クラスB
EnergyStar® Qualified
TCO
UL(cUL)
FCC-B
CE
EPEAT
SILVER		  
プリント

全てのスペック

