テレワークにも
オンライン会議も快適に
フルHDウェブカメラ、マイク、スピーカーを内蔵しており、オンライン会議への参加も快適に行えます。
ウェブカメラはモニター本体に収納可能で、使用していない時は収納することでプライバシーにも配慮しています。