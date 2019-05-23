Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG-D821 (Nexus5) 修理受付終了のご案内

05/23/2019
プリント
リンクをコピーする

LG-D821 (Nexus5) 修理受付終了のご案内

2019年 5月23日

LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社

 

平素よりLG製品をご愛用いただき、誠にありがとうございます。

このたび、 LG-D821 (Nexus5) の修理受付を終了する事になりました。

何卒ご理解を賜ります様、よろしくお願い申し上げます。

 

修理受付終了日：2019年5月31日(金)

 

■本件に関するお問い合わせ先

LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン カスタマーセンター
0120-407-722 (無料)
050-3188-3900 (有料)
受付時間 9:00 ~ 18:00 (年末年始および当社指定日を除く)

 

今後とも弊社製品をご愛顧のほど、よろしくお願い申し上げます。

戻る