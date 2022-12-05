We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[ テレビ ] 「V LIVE」 サービス終了のご案内
12/05/2022
平素より、LG製品をご愛顧いただきまして、誠にありがとうございます。
K-POPスターとファンが触れ合うライブ動画配信サービス「V LIVE」ですが、2022年12月31日をもちましてサービスを終了させていただだくことになりました。
V LIVEは、Weverse(ウィバース）と統合され、2022年12月31日以降から、V LIVEのサービスはWeverseで提供される運びとなります。
お楽しみいただいておりましたお客様には申し訳ございませんが、何卒ご了承いただきますようお願い申し上げます。
■ 提供終了サービス ： 「V LIVE」
■ サービス終了日 ： 2022年12月31日
詳細は「V LIVE」サービスの統合・移管に関するお知らせ をご確認ください。
今後ともLG製品をご愛顧賜りますよう、よろしくお願いいたします。
