Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[ テレビ ]　「V LIVE」 サービス終了のご案内

12/05/2022
プリント
リンクをコピーする

[ テレビ ]　「V LIVE」 サービス終了のご案内


平素より、LG製品をご愛顧いただきまして、誠にありがとうございます。

K-POPスターとファンが触れ合うライブ動画配信サービス「V LIVE」ですが、2022年12月31日をもちましてサービスを終了させていただだくことになりました。

V LIVEは、Weverse(ウィバース）と統合され、2022年12月31日以降から、V LIVEのサービスはWeverseで提供される運びとなります。


お楽しみいただいておりましたお客様には申し訳ございませんが、何卒ご了承いただきますようお願い申し上げます。


　■ 提供終了サービス　：　「V LIVE」

　■ サービス終了日　　：　2022年12月31日　


　詳細は「V LIVE」サービスの統合・移管に関するお知らせ をご確認ください。
　　　　　　　　　　　　

今後ともLG製品をご愛顧賜りますよう、よろしくお願いいたします。

戻る