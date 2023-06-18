We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[ テレビ Paravi（パラビ）] アプリ U-NEXTへのサービス移管統合のお知らせ
06/18/2023
平素より当社LGテレビ製品をご愛顧いただきまして、誠にありがとうございます。
動画配信サービスの方針により、Paravi（パラビ）はU-NEXTに移管してサービスを続けることになりましたので、ご案内になります。
■ U-NEXTとのサービス統合日
2023年7月1日（土）
■ Paraviサービスのご利用や、ご利用料金などについて
Paraviヘルプセンターの以下リリースをご参照ください。
「株式会社U-NEXTとの統合について」 | Paraviヘルプセンター
ご不便をおかけいたしますが、何卒ご理解を賜りますようお願い申し上げます。
