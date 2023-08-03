We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
プレミアムなファブリック
北欧デンマークを代表するファブリックメーカー Kvadrat (クヴァドラ社）のテキスタイルを採用。表面的な美しさはもちろん耐久性まで考慮し、80Wのサウンドを遮ることなく伝えることができる最適な素材が選ばれています。