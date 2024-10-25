Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora Carga Superior 21 kg + Horno Microondas NeoChef™ 1.5 pies³ + Refrigerador 20 pies Negro

Lavadora Carga Superior 21 kg + Horno Microondas NeoChef™ 1.5 pies³ + Refrigerador 20 pies Negro

WT21MS1596.LT57BT

Lavadora Carga Superior 21 kg + Horno Microondas NeoChef™ 1.5 pies³ + Refrigerador 20 pies Negro

Bundle Images
Front view1
Front view2
Front view3

Características clave

  • Agitador 4-Way™
  • 6 Motion DD
  • Recubrimiento de Fácil limpieza EasyCleanTM
  • Magnetrón Smart Inverter con 10 años de garantía
  • Diseño. Nuevo acabado negro Mate.
  • Gran Capacidad en Diseño Compacto.
Productos en este Combo: 3
REFRIGERADOR_LG_LT57BT

LT57BT

Refrigerador LG Top Freezer 20 pies cúbicos Negro Essence Smart Inverter
MICROONDAS_LG_MS1597DIS

MS1597DIS

Horno Microondas NeoChef™ 1.5 pies³ EasyClean
Lavadora WT21MT6HKA

WT21MT6HKA

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 6 Motion DD 21 kg

Se abre un video con una vista del interior de la lavadora LG con Agitator. La ropa blanca se mueve en el agua mientras la cámara se mueve hacia el agitador desde la parte inferior y va subiendo, hasta salir del agua para enfocarse en el movimiento del agitador mientras se lava la ropa. La cámara sube y sale de la lavadora, pero mantiene la vista del agitador a través de la tapa transparente y luego se aleja para ver la lavadora junto a una secadora instalada en un cuarto de lavado. Suena música cinematográfica en todas partes.

NUEVA Lavadora LG con Agitador

Llevando la eficiencia de lavado a un nuevo nivel

NUEVA Lavadora LG con Agitador

Llevando la eficiencia de lavado a un nuevo nivel
La herencia del lavado se renueva gracias a la continua innovación en la tecnología LG. Con el Nuevo Agitador de alto desempeño 4-Way™, obtén mejor limpieza y lavado profundo en menos tiempo.

Mayor cobertura de lavado

Las corrientes de agua rápidas y potentes hacen circular la ropa a mayor distancia, desde el fondo de la tina hasta la parte superior.

*Esta es una imagen con fines de simulación. Dramatizada visualmente para ayudar a la comprensión.

Diagrama que muestra las características del horno de microondas.

Smart Inverter

La tecnología Smart Inverter de LG le ofrece, una cocción más rápida y uniforme, gracias al control preciso de temperatura y mayor potencia. Cocine, caliente y descongele una gran variedad de alimentos.
Una pizza y taza abarcan la imagen y muestra que el producto caliente uniformemente.

Caliente Uniformemente

Cocción uniforme en cada platillo para una experiencia exquisita
Gran Capacidad en Diseño Compacto, 24 pies³ para almacenar los alimentos.

Gran capacidad en tamaño compacto

Disfruta de 20 pies cúbicos de espacio para tus alimentos dentro de un refrigerador que no satura tu cocina.
Puerta personalizable que muestra el interior del refrigerador

Una puerta personalizable para satisfacer tus necesidades

La puerta reversible te permite personalizar el refrigerador para que se adapte al espacio de la habitación

*La inversión de la puerta debe ser realizada por un instalador o servicio técnico autorizado. En caso contrario, las puertas no estarán cubiertas por la garantía. Pueden producirse gastos de servicio. Póngase en contacto con el comerciante para más detalles.

Resumen

Dimension (mm)

LT57BT.AEPFMXM

Especificación clave

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

760 x 1676 x 856

Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

387

Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Acabado (puerta)

Esencia Negro Mate

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Top Freezer

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED interna

Sí [Pantalla de puntos]

Express Freeze

No

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso con empaque (kg)

85.5

Peso del producto (kg)

78.5

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

760 x 1676 x 856

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Fábrica de hielo manual

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

PET

Acabado (puerta)

Esencia Negro Mate

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

387

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

2 (2 galones)

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Repisa de Cristal_templado

2

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Hygiene Fresh

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

2

Repisa de Cristal_templado

1

Resumen

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)
544 x 308 x 441
EasyClean
Beneficio Adicional
Luz LED
Tecnología Principal
Smart Inverter

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Color de la puerta

Smog

EasyClean

Color exterior

Negro

Capacidad del horno (L)

42

Tipo de horno

Microondas Solo

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE PRACTICIDAD

Bloqueo para niños

EasyClean

Ajuste del tiempo

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO MICROONDAS

Potencia de salida de microondas (W)

1200

Capacidad del horno (L)

42

Smart Inverter

Sí 10 años Garantía

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONTROL

Pantalla de control

LED Blanco

Tipo de control

Glass Touch

DISEÑO/ACABADO

Pantalla de control

LED Blanco

Color exterior

Negro

DIMENSIONES/PESO

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

544 x 308 x 441

Peso del producto (kg)

11.5

Tamaño en ancho (mm)

544

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

SmartDiagnosis

Resumen

Dimension (mm)

Especificación clave

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

21

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

690 x 1130 x 730

ezDispense

No

Vapor

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color exterior

Negro medio

Tipo de tapa

Cristal templado

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

21

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Temporizador de reserva

1-19 horas

Tipo de pantalla

LED dial + táctil

Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

Indicador de figura

88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

6 Motion DD

TurboWash™﻿

AI DD

No

Tipo

Lavadora de carga superior

Agitador de 4 vías

Señal de fin de ciclo

ColdWash

Añadir artículo

No

ezDispense

No

Reinicio automático

Inverter DirectDrive

Sistema de detección de espuma

LoadSense

Vapor

No

Patas niveladoras

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Tambor interior grabado

Sensor de vibración

No

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Calor y frío

Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

No

JetSpray

No

Filtro de pelusas

No

Golpe + 3

No

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

Caída de agua lateral

Puerta con cerrado suave

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

TurboDrum

No

TurboWash 3D

No

Nivel de agua

Auto

WaveForce

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Diagnóstico inteligente

Ciclo de descarga

No

Monitoreo de energía

Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Limpiador Tub Clean

Smart Pairing

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

690 x 1130 x 730

Peso (kg)

58.0

Encontrar una tienda cerca de ti

