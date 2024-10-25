Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora LG Carga Superior Smart Inverter con LG TurboDrum 19 Kg color Blanco

Lavadora LG Carga Superior Smart Inverter con LG TurboDrum 19 Kg color Blanco

WT19WVTB

Lavadora LG Carga Superior Smart Inverter con LG TurboDrum 19 Kg color Blanco

Optimiza tu forma de lavado con el Motor Smart Inverter

La tecnología Smart Inverter elimina el trabajo innecesario, controlando de manera eficiente el consumo de energía.

¿Qué es Smart Inverter?

El modo convencional de Apagado / Encendido funciona con un bajo consumo de energía, sin embargo, el Motor Inverter varía continuamente su brillo sin apagarlo para obtener un mayor ahorro energético.

Lavadoras con Smart Inverter

La lavadoras LG con Smart Inverter, ajustan el consumo de energía al nivel más optimo de acuerdo a la potencia requerida.

TurboDrum™

El sistema de lavado TurboDrum ™ permite un proceso de lavado más potente, eliminado la suciedad más

difícil a través de una corriente de agua fuerte del tambor giratorio y del pulsador en la dirección opuesta.

Optimiza tu forma de lavado con la función Auto Pre Wash

Las manchas difíciles están listas para desaparecer, con un solo toque. Deje sus manos libres mientras su lavadora se encarga de la limpieza de su ropa.
Funcionamiento silencioso

Funcionamiento silencioso

Las lavadoras LG Inverter operan con bajo nivel de ruido de hasta 45dB y baja vibración, gracias a su Motor Smart Inverter™, eliminan el ruido innecesario y permiten un funcionamiento suave.

Smart Diagnosis™

La tecnología Smart Diagnosis™ ayuda a diagnosticar rápidamente cualquier problema menor del equipo antes de que se convierta en un problema mayor, evitando costos e inconvenientes visitas al centro de servicio.
Especificación clave

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Blanco

  • Tipo de tapa

    Opacidad

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de reserva

    No

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones + Display LED

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

    No

  • Indicador de figura

    88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash™﻿

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Agitador de 4 vías

    No

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • ColdWash

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

    No

  • LoadSense

  • Vapor

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor interior grabado

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

    No

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

  • Smart Motion

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Ciclo de descarga

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • Peso (kg)

    39.0

Lo que dice la gente

