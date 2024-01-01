About Cookies on This Site

Refrigerador Top Freezer 14 pies³ Inverter + Pantalla LG AI SMART TV 43 pulgadas webOS SMART TV 2024 con ThinQ AI 43LR67PSA

VT40BPOB.43LR67
Bundle image
REFRIGERADOR
Front view of LG FHD TV, LR67 with text of LG SMART TV and 2024 on screen with 2-pole stand
Características clave

  • LINEARCooling™ - Control preciso de la temperatura para conservar la frescura de los alimentos hasta por 7 días
  • DoorCooling+™- Enfriamiento constante y unifome desde la puerta hasta cada rincón
  • Dimensiones (An X Al X P) - 700mm x 1760mm x 680mm
  • Colores naturales y vivos desde una pantalla FHD
  • Imágenes nítidas y realistas con el procesador Alpha 5 AI Gen6
  • Visualización cinematográfica inmersiva en casa con HDR10 Pro
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
REFRIGERADOR_LG_VT40BP

VT40BP

Refrigerador Top Freezer 14 pies³ Inverter
Vista frontal del televisor LG QNED, QNED89

43LR6700PSA

Pantalla LG AI SMART TV 43 pulgadas webOS SMART TV 2024 con ThinQ AI 43LR67PSA
Video demostrativo de la tecnología LINEARCooling , conservando la frescura de los alimentos hasta por 7 días.

frutas y verduras como lechuga, tomates y arándanos están recién conservadas en el producto.

LinearCooling™

Frescura del Huerto por más Tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor fresco * hasta por 7 días.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimiento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

Imagen demostrativa de cómo el DoorCooling mantiene la frescura uniforme y más rápida.
Door Cooling+™

Proporciona Frescura de Manera Uniforme y Rápida

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas se enfrían en cualquier estante con un rendimiento de enfriamiento uniforme y más rápido.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo de la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la canasta superior con la caída entre los modelos Door Cooling+ y Non-Door Cooling+. Solo modelos aplicables.
*Se supone que Door Cooling+ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.
*Los productos en el video y la imagen son solo para fines explicativos y pueden diferir de los reales.

Tecnología Multi Air Flow, permite que el aire circule frío en cada esquina del refrigerador y enfríe los alimentos.
Multi Air Flow

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow fue diseñado para mantener niveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.
Una obra de arte de burbujas con textura de vidrio coloreada con azul verdoso, verde claro, violeta y marrón claro en un televisor LG FHD.

Sumérgete en colores vibrantes y claridad

La tecnología Full HD hace que los colores naturales cobren vida. Observa detalles fantásticos en cada escena en un Smart TV de 43 pulgadas

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumina los detalles finos

Ingresa a un mundo donde cada color resalta y el brillo está ajustado para brindar vistas impresionantes, todo logrado gracias al brillante HDR10Pro 

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano de la cara de un hombre en una habitación oscura y con un tono violeta. A la izquierda, se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador Alpha 5 AI Gen6

Experimenta cada momento aún más real

Procesador AI Alpha 5 Gen6 de LG con luz roja y verde que emana por debajo y líneas de circuitos coloridos que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador Alpha 5 AI Gen6 mejora la imagen y el sonido para una experiencia más inmersiva.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Imprimir

Especificación clave

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Tipo de Pantalla

FHD

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen6

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Salida de audio

20W

AUDIO - Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY - Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

973 x 572 x 85.0

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY - Peso del televisor sin soporte

8.0

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

FHD

Resolución de pantalla

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Directa

Refresh Rate

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen6

Escalador AI

Escalador de resolución

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si

Control de brillo AI

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Modo de imagen

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

200 x 200

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

973 x 572 x 85.0

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

973 x 623 x 216

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1060 x 660 x 152

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

809 x 216

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8.0

Peso del televisor con soporte

8.1

Peso del embalaje

10.2

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

Si

escala de grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

AUDIO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de audio simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

2ea (soporta eARC)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Configuración familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Amazon Alexa

Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

Navegador web completo

Si

Panel de Control

Si

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Sí (con LG ThinQ)

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Standard Remote

Montaje en pared

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AAA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV Análoga

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Recepción de TV Digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

