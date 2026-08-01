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Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³ + LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | bocina portátil y compacta para tu estilo de vida

Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³ + LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | bocina portátil y compacta para tu estilo de vida

GM90FIPOB.MINI
Vista frontal de Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³ + LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | bocina portátil y compacta para tu estilo de vida GM90FIPOB.MINI
gm90fip front view
xboom Mini gris front view
Vista frontal de Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³ + LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | bocina portátil y compacta para tu estilo de vida GM90FIPOB.MINI
gm90fip front view
xboom Mini gris front view

Características clave

  • Gran capacidad- Organiza y guarda todo lo que necesites en un amplio espacio.
  • Fábrica de hielo automática- Todos los hielos que necesites, siempre listos.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 908 mm x 1785 mm x 874 mm.
  • Sonido exclusivo xboom de will.i.am
  • IP67
  • Práctica correa
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front view of LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

xboom Mini gris

LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | bocina portátil y compacta para tu estilo de vida
Vista frontal del refrigerador de varias puertas 897L Prime Silver con DoorCooling+ e Hygiene Fresh+. ({Código del modelo de venta})

GM90FIP

Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³

¿Qué es lo que amarás de los refrigeradores-congeladores LG?

Primer plano de la función DoorCooling+™, que garantiza una refrigeración uniforme y fresca en todo el interior del refrigerador LG de varias puertas.

DoorCooling+ ™

Enfriamiento rápido y uniforme

Teléfono celular con la aplicación LG thingQ® activada.

LG ThinQ ®

Control inteligente para una vida más inteligente

Refrigerador LG de varias puertas con compresor Smart Inverter™.

Smart Inverter™

Rendimiento eficiente, durabilidad confiable

Gran capacidad

Aprovecha al máximo tu espacio

Con el refrigerador de gran capacidad de 32 pies cúbicos, dispondrás de aún más espacio útil*, lo que te permitirá almacenar más alimentos que nunca.

Un refrigerador LG multipuertas de gran capacidad, con 32 pies cúbicos, que destaca por su capacidad para almacenar más alimentos que nunca.

Un refrigerador LG multipuertas de gran capacidad, con 32 pies cúbicos, que destaca por su capacidad para almacenar más alimentos que nunca.

*Comparación con los refrigeradores de puerta francesa de ancho estándar de LG.

Congelador 3-Tier Organization™

Organiza tu congelador

El sistema de 3 niveles de The 3-Tier Organization™ permite mantener los alimentos organizados y fácilmente accesibles. Ahora puedes priorizar lo que hay en tu congelador para encontrar cualquier cosa rápidamente.

LG xboom mini by will.i.am, a compact portable bluetooth speaker with a lifestyle fit design and powerful space filling sound

LG xboom mini by will.i.am, a compact portable bluetooth speaker with a lifestyle fit design and powerful space filling sound

xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, ahora más compacto

1) LG xboom mini compact portable bluetooth speaker with signature sound by will.i.am 2) LG xboom mini bluetooth hangable speakers, with a convenient strap for easy hanging in any space 3) LG xboom mini bluetooth speaker with IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection for daily use 4) LG xboom mini connected to a smartphone, showing an AI-curated interface with personalized music and news

xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, ahora más compacto.

xboom Mini ofrece un sonido claro y potente con un diseño compacto, lo que proporciona una experiencia auditiva excepcional en un tamaño más pequeño y portátil.

LG xboom mini, a compact and portable bluetooth speaker, delivering powerful audio and a clear sound

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

número de canales

1ch

Potencia de salida

5W

BOCINA

radiador pasivo

Yes (1)

Unidad de graves

1.75 inch x 1

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

ECUALIZADOR

Sonido AI

Bass Boost

Clear Voice

Ecualizador personalizado (aplicación)

Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

CONVENIENCIA

multipunto

Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IP67

Auracast

Indicador de bateria

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Conexión rápida de Google

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz de teléfono

Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

USB Audio (USB-C)

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Caja de carton

113 x 109 x 66 mm

Bocina

89.5 x 85.8 x 47.2 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

0.31 kg

Peso neto

0.22 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Correa

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

3

Duración de la batería (horas)

Max 10h

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

5W

Modo de espera

0.3W↓

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

MODOS DE SONIDO

Play Time Enhance

Mejora del campo sonoro

Imprimir

Especificación clave

DIMENSIONES Y PESO - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1785 x 874

RENDIMIENTO - Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

712

RENDIMIENTO - Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

CARACTERÍSTICAS - InstaView

No

CARACTERÍSTICAS - Door-in-Door

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

MATERIAL Y ACABADO - Acabado (puerta)

Plata Premium

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

French Door (3 puertas)

Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

Profundidad estándar

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED interna

Pantalla LED

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Máquina de hielo automática

Sí (en el gabinete, fábrica instalada)

Luz del dispensador

No

Máquina de hielo doble

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Fábrica de hielo manual

No

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

4.0

Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

LT1000P

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

VCM

Acabado (puerta)

Plata Premium

Tipo de manija

Pocket

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

No

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad Total (pies cúbicos)

31.7

Capacidad Congelador (pies cúbicos)

10.3

Capacidad Refrigerador (pies cúbicos)

21.4

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Zero Clearance

No

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Cleaning Time

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

712

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Hygiene Fresh+

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Repisa voladiza

Sí (híbrido)

Repisa Plegable

No

Repisa de Cristal_templado

4 divididos

Puerta cesta_Transparente

8

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Amplia despensa

Sí (controlable por temperatura)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

No

Cajón Full-Convert

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Cajón_de_congelador

Organización en 2 niveles

Divisor de cajón

No

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso del producto (kg)

120

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1785 x 874

Peso con empaque (kg)

127

Lo que dice la gente

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