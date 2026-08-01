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LG Soundbar SH5 con 4.1 canales más Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³

LG Soundbar SH5 con 4.1 canales más Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³

GM90KPOB.SH5A
Vista frontal de LG Soundbar SH5 con 4.1 canales más Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³ GM90KPOB.SH5A
gm90kp front view
sh5a front view
Vista frontal de LG Soundbar SH5 con 4.1 canales más Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³ GM90KPOB.SH5A
gm90kp front view
sh5a front view

Características clave

  • 600 watts y 4.1 canales
  • Voz Clara Pro
  • Interface WOW
  • Gran capacidad- Organiza y guarda todo lo que necesites en un amplio espacio.
  • Conectividad LG ThinQ™ - Controla y monitorea tu dispositivo desde tu smartphone.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 908 mm x 1785 mm x 874 mm.
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Vista frontal de la 4.1 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos SH5A

SH5A

4.1 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Digital SH5A
Vista frontal del refrigerador de varias puertas 897L Prime Silver con DoorCooling+ e Hygiene Fresh+. ({Código del modelo de venta})

GM90KP

Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³

¿Qué es lo que amarás de los refrigeradores-congeladores LG?

Primer plano de la función DoorCooling+™, que garantiza una refrigeración uniforme y fresca en todo el interior del refrigerador LG de varias puertas.

DoorCooling+ ™

Enfriamiento rápido y uniforme

Teléfono celular con la aplicación LG thingQ® activada.

LG ThinQ ®

Control inteligente para una vida más inteligente

Refrigerador LG de varias puertas con compresor Smart Inverter™.

Smart Inverter™

Rendimiento eficiente, durabilidad confiable

Gran capacidad

Aprovecha al máximo tu espacio

Con el refrigerador de gran capacidad de 32 pies cúbicos, dispondrás de aún más espacio útil*, lo que te permitirá almacenar más alimentos que nunca.

Un refrigerador LG multipuertas de gran capacidad, con 32 pies cúbicos, que destaca por su capacidad para almacenar más alimentos que nunca.

Un refrigerador LG multipuertas de gran capacidad, con 32 pies cúbicos, que destaca por su capacidad para almacenar más alimentos que nunca.

*Comparación con los refrigeradores de puerta francesa de ancho estándar de LG.

Congelador 3-Tier Organization™

Organiza tu congelador

El sistema de 3 niveles de The 3-Tier Organization™ permite mantener los alimentos organizados y fácilmente accesibles. Ahora puedes priorizar lo que hay en tu congelador para encontrar cualquier cosa rápidamente.

La barra de sonido LG SH5A y su subwoofer se encuentran sobre un mueble de televisión azul en una sala de estar. El televisor con la imagen de un avión se muestra parcialmente sobre la barra de sonido.

LG Soundbar SH5A

Sonido potente que domina el espacio

En la imagen de la izquierda se encuentran colocadas 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes internas como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte posterior. En el lado derecho se muestran el logo dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital. En la imagen del centro se muestran 3 pantallas de TV: Un escenario y un micrófono en su mano, una reportera hablando con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores se encuentra colocada la barra de sonido SH5A con gráficos de ecualización. En la parte inferior se presentan 3 íconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En la imagen de la derecha se muestra un televisor montado en la pared con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el SH5A se encuentra colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un control remoto de TV LG y a la derecha 4 íconos muestran las funciones de la Interfaz WOW.

En la imagen de la izquierda se encuentran colocadas 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes internas como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte posterior. En el lado derecho se muestran el logo dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital. En la imagen del centro se muestran 3 pantallas de TV: Un escenario y un micrófono en su mano, una reportera hablando con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores se encuentra colocada la barra de sonido SH5A con gráficos de ecualización. En la parte inferior se presentan 3 íconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En la imagen de la derecha se muestra un televisor montado en la pared con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el SH5A se encuentra colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un control remoto de TV LG y a la derecha 4 íconos muestran las funciones de la Interfaz WOW.

Sonido que domina el espacio con 600 watts y 4.1 canales

Un sonido súper envolvente con 600 watts y 4.1 canales que llenan la habitación con un volumen potente y una claridad realista hacen que el contenido cobre vida.

Se muestra un televisor con contenido científico y la barra de sonido SH5A se encuentra justo debajo. En el piso también se encuentra el subwoofer de la barra de sonido. De la barra de sonido y del subwoofer salen ondas sonoras blancas semitransparentes. En la parte inferior derecha se encuentran los logotipos de DTS y Dolby Digital Audio.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

General - número de canales

4.1

General - Potencia de salida

600 W

Dimensiones (An. x Al. x Pr.) - Principal

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Dimensiones (An. x Al. x Pr.) - Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

Todas las especificaciones

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Música

Cine

Clear Voice Pro

Deportes

Juego

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

CONECTIVIDAD

Salida HDMI

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

USB

1

Óptico

1

Códec de Bluetooth

SBC / AAC

COMPATIBLE CON HDMI

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Simplink)

Versión HDMI

1.4

GENERAL

número de canales

4.1

Número de altavoces

5 EA

Potencia de salida

600 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

CONVENIENCIA

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Control de modo de barra de sonido

Modo Compartir sonido de TV

WOW Interfaz

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Principal

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

Tamaño de la caja

1089 x 290 x 497 mm

PESO

Principal

6.6 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

Peso bruto

14.24 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable HDMI

Control remoto

FUERZA

Consumo de apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

90 W

Imprimir

Especificación clave

DIMENSIONES Y PESO - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1785 x 874

RENDIMIENTO - Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

632

RENDIMIENTO - Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

CARACTERÍSTICAS - InstaView

No

CARACTERÍSTICAS - Door-in-Door

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

MATERIAL Y ACABADO - Acabado (puerta)

Plata Premium

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

French Door (3 puertas)

Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

Profundidad estándar

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED interna

Pantalla LED

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Luz del dispensador

No

Máquina de hielo doble

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Fábrica de hielo manual

No

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

VCM

Acabado (puerta)

Plata Premium

Tipo de manija

Pocket

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

No

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad Total (pies cúbicos)

31.7

Capacidad Congelador (pies cúbicos)

10.3

Capacidad Refrigerador (pies cúbicos)

21.4

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Zero Clearance

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Cleaning Time

Door Cooling+

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

632

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Hygiene Fresh+

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Repisa voladiza

Sí (híbrido)

Repisa Plegable

No

Repisa de Cristal_templado

4 divididos

Puerta cesta_Transparente

8

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Amplia despensa

Sí (controlable por temperatura)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

No

Cajón Full-Convert

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Cajón_de_congelador

Organización en 2 niveles

Divisor de cajón

No

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso del producto (kg)

119

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1785 x 874

Peso con empaque (kg)

126

Lo que dice la gente

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