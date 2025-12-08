About Cookies on This Site

Refrigerador

Diseñado para adaptarse a tu espacio, estilo de vida y necesidades diarias. Explora nuestra amplia gama de refrigeradores LG diseñados para todo tipo de hogares.

Refrigerador con congelador LG InstaView situado en el centro de una cocina ecológica con estantes alrededor, lavabo y electrodomésticos empotrados

Refrigerador con congelador LG InstaView situado en el centro de una cocina ecológica con estantes alrededor, lavabo y electrodomésticos empotrados

Toca dos veces, mira el interior

La ingeniosa tecnología LG InstaView™

Ahorra energía, conserva la frescura e impresiónate con cada golpe.

La ingeniosa tecnología LG InstaView™ Más información
Refrigerador con congelador LG InstaView que muestra su interior a través de un panel transparente colocado en una cocina empotrada oscura
Refrigerador de dos puertas en la parte superior y un cajón inferior

Dos puertas en la parte superior, un cajón congelador y una forma más inteligente de mantener el orden.

Congelador del refrigerador side-by-side LG con dispensador de agua integrado en la pared entre la sala y la cocina
Refrigerador Side-by-Side

Las puertas Side-by-side ofrecen un amplio espacio de almacenamiento y una vista completa del contenido.

Congelador del refrigerador LG alto empotrado en una pared de cocina de color claro, junto a una estantería y una isla de cocina
Refrigerador de 2 puertas

Un diseño de refrigerador estilizado con congelador en la parte superior o en la inferior para adaptarse a las necesidades diarias.

Refrigerador LG de una puerta colocado en una cocina moderna de colores claros con gabinetes empotrados y decoración minimalista.
Refrigerador de 1 puerta

Diseño compacto y que ahorra espacio, con un rendimiento silencioso, resistente y de bajo consumo energético.

Características destacadas

Toca para ver el interior. Toca para controlar. Un día mejor empieza con LG.

Refrigerador con congelador LG InstaView con panel de vidrio y gráfico de gesto de toque que muestra la función de visibilidad interior
InstaView™

Podrás ver el contenido sin abrir la puerta ni alterar la refrigeración.

Congelador del refrigerador LG conectado a una aplicación para teléfonos inteligentes permite a los usuarios ajustar la temperatura
LG ThinQ™

Empieza a disfrutar de una refrigeración inteligente con el control remoto a través de la aplicación LG ThinQ por Wi-Fi.

* Las funciones inteligentes y el asistente de voz pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulta con tu distribuidor local o con LG la disponibilidad del servicio.

Primer plano del dispensador del refrigerador con congelador LG llenando un vaso con cubitos de hielo

Primer plano del dispensador del refrigerador con congelador LG llenando un vaso con cubitos de hielo

Solución para el hielo

Hielo hecho al momento. Explora el estilo que se adapte mejor a ti.

Solución para el hielo Más información

Guía rápida para configurar tu refrigerador

Asistencia paso a paso para elegir el producto adecuado y preparar tu espacio.

Se muestran cuatro modelos de refrigerador con congelador LG uno al lado del otro con íconos que indican la configuración, el tipo, el color y las opciones del dispensador.

Se muestran cuatro modelos de refrigerador con congelador LG uno al lado del otro con íconos que indican la configuración, el tipo, el color y las opciones del dispensador.

Guía de compra

Encuentra lo que buscas, toma la decisión correcta

Compara características, estilos y tamaños, y obtén consejos que te ayudarán a decidir con confianza.

Encuentra lo que buscas, toma la decisión correcta Más información

Guía de compra

Encuentra lo que buscas, toma la decisión correcta

Compara características, estilos y tamaños, y obtén consejos que te ayudarán a decidir con confianza.

Más información

Guía de instalación

Comprueba tu espacio, planifica tu disposición

Sigue unos sencillos pasos para garantizar una instalación sin problemas.

Más información
Consejos útiles, con tecnología de LG

Prueba estos sencillos consejos de uso diario para aprovechar mejor tus electrodomésticos.

Refrigerador side-by-side de LG con la puerta dentro de la puerta abierta, mostrando bebidas en una cocina moderna.

Cómo elegir un refrigerador de ahorro de energía

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Ver más opciones
 
 