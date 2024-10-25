Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG AI UHD UR78 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

50UR7800PSB

50UR7800PSB

Pantalla LG AI UHD UR78 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI

(4)
50UR7800PSB

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo para fines representativos.
*Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa enfrentada desde arriba y desde abajo muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Revela hasta el último detalle

LG UHD TV con HDR10 Pro ofrece niveles de brillo optimizados para colores vivos y detalles notables.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato propio de LG Dynamic Tone Mapping aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6 mejora el televisor LG UHD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

*86"UR80 funciona con procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6.

Una vista de la naturaleza, comparó la calidad de la imagen con el contenido que no es 4K y el contenido 4K mejorado.

Redefine la escala 4K

Mira contenido que no sea 4K en pantallas UHD 4K ultra grandes para disfrutar de claridad y precisión en todo momento.

*La calidad de imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la fuente.

Control de brillo Al

Control de Brillo AI que garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo de la iluminación ambiental alrededor.

Una pantalla, que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según el entorno.

Un soporte de TV UHD en la pared detrás de una mesa con un ambiente de estilo zen.

Disfruta UHD TV a una escala completamente nueva

Experimenta tu contenido favorito de cerca con un televisor 4K UHD Ultra Grande.

Ajuste perfecto para un sonido completo

Combina todo lo que te gusta ver con un sonido cristalino, la forma en que estaba destinado a ser escuchado.

La mitad de la pantalla inferior y la mitad de la barra de sonido. El televisor muestra caballos blancos corriendo sobre el agua.

La interfaz para cambiar la configuración se muestra en la pantalla del televisor.

Interface Wow

Configuraciones diversificadas

Cuando se conecta con un televisor LG, la Barra de Sonido cambia automáticamente al modo de sonido de la "Barra de Sonido". Además, disfruta de 3 modos adicionales para una mejor experiencia de sonido.

*Esta función solo es compatible con los modelos de TV 2023. El soporte varía según el modelo.
*El soporte de funciones varía según el modelo de barra de sonido LG.

webOS 23 new Home

Adaptado a tu gusto

Desde tu contenido favorito hasta tu forma preferida de verlos, webOS 23 new Home ha evolucionado para brindarte mayor accesibilidad y comodidad.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

Mi Perfil

Obtén recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, una visión general de los próximos juegos de tu equipo favorito y tus propias notificaciones, todo desde un solo lugar especialmente para ti.

*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Quick Card

Crea tarjetas dedicadas para tus aplicaciones y servicios favoritos. Organízalas como desees, cámbialas y accede rápidamente a su contenido.

AI Concierge

Obtén recomendaciones de contenido nuevo para ver, según tu historial de búsqueda por voz.

La cara de un hombre se muestra en la pantalla del televisor y las palabras clave recomendadas se muestran cerca.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.
*'Palabra clave para ti' solo se puede proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo.

LG Smart Cam

Con una fácil instalación al TV y un delgado diseño, LG Smart Cam hace que tus reuniones remotas sean fáciles de tener en una pantalla Ultra Grande.

Una mujer está sentada en un reposabrazos de un sofá, sosteniendo una computadora portátil y viendo la televisión. Dentro de la TV en la pantalla grande, se pueden ver cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

*Lg Smart Cam se vende por separado .

Alt text

Asistentes Inteligentes y Conectividad

LG UHD TV lleva la comodidad a un nuevo nivel compatible con Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay y HomeKit. Controla convenientemente los dispositivos conectados, verifica la información casi al instante con tu voz.

El logo de alexa incorporado El logo de funciona con Apple AirPlay El logo de funciona con Apple Home

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad de Voice Command puede variar según el producto y el país.
*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.
*La compatibilidad con Amazon Alexa puede variar según el idioma y la región.

Imagen que muestra a una pareja viendo un programa con un televisor LG UHD

Inmersión de Cine en Casa

Disfruta de una experiencia de visual en 4K como en el cine.

FILMMAKER Mode

Disfruta de las películas como las concibió el director, sin cambios en la textura ni otros ajustes visuales de la película.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*La compatibilidad con FILMMAKER MODE™ puede variar según el país.

Alt text

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y secuencias coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de Wednesday de Netflix y TED LASSO de Apple TV.

Entretenimiento

Contenido Infinito

Disfruta del contenido de las plataformas de streaming más grandes directamente en LG UHD TV.

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere suscripción por separado para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Es posible que Apple TV+ y/o contenido seleccionado no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.

El juego AAA comienza aquí

Transforma tu experiencia con video juegos rápidos y fluidos y siéntete como si estuviera inmerso en el juego.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Encuentra todas las configuraciones que necesitas para un juego óptimo en un solo lugar. Game Dashboard le permite cambiar rápidamente la configuración actual del género del video juego.

HGiG

LG está asociado con algunos de los grandes nombres de la industria de los videos juegos, lo que le permite disfrutar de los últimos juegos HDR y sumergirse en ellos.

Cloud Gaming

Obtén acceso amplio a tus video juegos favoritos compatibles con Cloud Gaming a través de GeForce NOW.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.
*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

Empaque de cartón ecológico LG OLED representado alrededor de árboles y montañas.

Sustentabilidad

Más verde para mejor

El empaque rediseñado de LG UHD TV utiliza impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido en la caja puede variar por modelo o país.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    11.7

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

  • Escalador AI

    Mejora 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Control de brillo AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Modo de imagen

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • Modo HGIG

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

  • escala de grises

  • Colores invertidos

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1121 x 716 x 230

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1215 x 775 x 152

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    859 x 230

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    11.7

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    11.8

  • Peso del embalaje

    14.5

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    200 x 200

AUDIO

  • Sonido AI

    Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

  • LG Sonido Sync

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

  • Salida de audio simultánea

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Ready

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (V5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (compartible con eARC, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Alerta Deportes

  • Configuración familiar

  • LG ThinQ® AI

  • Cámara USB compatible

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Navegador web completo

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Ready

  • Canales LG

  • Control Magic Remote

    Ready

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Receptor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Standard Remote

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Detachable)

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AAA x 2EA)

Lo que dice la gente

