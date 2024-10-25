We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pantalla LG UHD AI ThinQ 65" UP75 4K Smart TV
Todas las especificaciones
RESUMEN
-
Tipo de pantalla
4K UHD
-
Tamaño de la pantalla
65"
-
Resolución
4K (3840 x 2160)
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 60Hz
-
Sistema Operativo
webOS Smart TV
IMAGEN
-
Procesador
α5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
AI Brightness Control
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
HDR10 Pro
-
HLG
HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
4K 60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
HGIG Mode
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
ALLM
-
Picture Mode
SÍ 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Canales
2.0ch
-
Dirección
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
OLED Surround
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
LG Sound Sync
LG Sound Sync
-
Sound Share
Sound Share
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
Sound Mode Sync
Sound Mode Sync
-
Sound Alive
Sound Alive
FUNCIONES AI SMART
-
ThinQ
Sí
-
Speech to Text
Sí
-
LG Voice Search
Sí
-
Google Assistant
Sí
-
Amazon Alexa
Sí
-
AI UX
AI UX
-
AI Home
AI Home
-
AI Recommendation
AI Recommendation
-
Intelligent Edit
Intelligent Edit
-
Home Dashboard
Home Dashboard
-
Apple Homekit
Apple Homekit
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Sí
-
Google Home Connection
Sí
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Sí
-
Mobile Connectivity
Mobile Connectivity
-
Screen Share
Screen Share
-
Airplay2
Airplay2
-
Next Picks
Sí
-
Magic Explorer
Magic Explorer
-
Magic Remote Control
No
-
Quick Access
Quick Access
-
360° VR Play
360° VR Play
-
Related Content Search
Related Content Search
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Sí
-
Apps
LG Store
-
Web Browser
Web Browser
-
Music Player
Music Player
-
LG Channels
LG Channels
-
TV On With Mobile
TV On With Mobile
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Sí
-
Network File Browser
Network File Browser
-
Hotel Mode
Hotel Mode
-
Sports Alert
Sports Alert
-
Music Discovery
Music Discovery
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Digital TV
-
Terrestrial
Sí
-
Cable
Sí
-
Satellite
Sí
-
Analog TV Reception
Sí
-
Multi Tuner
Sí
-
[ATSC] Closed Caption
[ATSC] Closed Caption
-
AD (Audio Description)
AD (Audio Description)
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI
2
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1
-
LAN
LAN
-
RF In
1 (Rear, RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi
-
Bluetooth
Sí Bluetooth (V5.0)
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Fuente de alimentación
100-240 V~ 50/60 Hz
-
Consumo de energía en espera
Standby Power Consumption
-
Energy saving Mode
Energy saving Mode
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Energy Standard
Sí
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Cable de Energía
Power Cable
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Time Machine (DVR)
-
Digital Recording
Digital Recording
-
Analog DVR
Analog DVR
-
Time Shift
Time Shift
MEDIDAS
-
Sin Caja con soporte - Width mm (ancho)
1463
-
Sin Caja con soporte - Depth mm (profundo)
269
-
Sin Caja con soporte - Alto mm (alto)
914
-
Sin Caja con soporte - Weight kg (peso)
21.6
-
Sin Caja sin soporte - Width mm (ancho)
1463
-
Sin Caja sin soporte - Depth mm (profundo)
87.8
-
Sin Caja sin soporte - Alto mm (alto)
850
-
Sin Caja sin soporte - Weight kg (peso)
21.3
-
Con Caja con soporte - Width mm (ancho)
1660
-
Con Caja con soporte - Depth mm (profundo)
970
-
Con Caja con soporte - Height mm (alto)
190
