Pantalla LG AI NanoCell NANO80 86 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

86NANO80TSA

Pantalla LG AI NanoCell NANO80 86 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

Front view

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Más información
Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Ve todo en colores puros.

Descubre un reino de claridad y colores vivos gracias a la claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Pantalla de imagen simulada. 

Colores puros en 4K.

La claridad real expresa una mirada más nítida.

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores resaltan y la claridad nítida crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

La inteligencia artificial mejora cada momento

Inmersión, impulsada por lo que hay dentro. Nuestro avanzado procesador AI alpha 8 4K optimiza el audio y la imagen, sumergiéndote más profundamente en cada momento de la acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Personalización de AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver el TV

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto.

Seleccione sus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a su gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en su perfil.

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Ajuste acústico de AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio.

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de su habitación y dónde está sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a su alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de su habitación.

LG TV y una barra se sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Noche

LG TV y una barra se sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en su espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

Imagen AI Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo en cada fotograma

Mejora cada detalle más allá de la realidad

Vea cada imagen con detalles más coloridos, con un contraste mejorado inteligentemente para mejorar la calidad de la imagen.

*Los modelos con procesador alpha 5 (QNED80, NANO80 (excepto 86"), UT90/80/73, LR60) cuentan con mapeo dinámico de tonos.

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha cada detalle sonoro en todas las escenas.

*Imágenes de pantllas simuladas     

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido

*** El sonido puede variar según el entorno.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la televisión hecha para ti con AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

Obtén más información

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Imagen de pantalla simulada.

El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio de abajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo: rojo, naranja y amarillo. Las palabras "webOS Re:New Program" se encuentran debajo del logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año, un televisor nuevo durante 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas características y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Las flechas que apuntan hacia arriba se encuentran entre los rectángulos, etiquetadas desde "Actualización 1" hasta "Actualización 4".

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el cronograma de actualización varía desde fin de mes hasta comienzos de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Tu TV sabe lo que te gusta

Mi Perfil

Tu espacio está dedicado a ti

Con Mi Perfil, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todos obtienen una pantalla de inicio personal, con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Tarjetas rápidas 

Toma un atajo a tus favoritos

Sólo un clic. Quick Card te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

Un televisor LG muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, se muestra el texto "Recomendar nuevas palabras clave cada vez que presione el botón del micrófono en el control remoto" junto a un gráfico circular de color rosa y violeta. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Frente al televisor LG, el LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color púrpura neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Al lado del control remoto, se muestra un gráfico de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto "Pulsación corta".

Conserje de AI 

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

AI Concierge te conoce a través de tu historial de búsqueda y recomienda contenido y palabras clave preestablecidas, incluidas "Para ti", "Recomendado", "Tendencias actuales" y "Consejos".

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.

***Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones admitidos anteriormente pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

*****La palabra clave "Para usted" en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*******La función Siempre listo está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80

********El servicio Google Calendar será compatible a finales de este año.

Un LG Magic Remote con el botón circular del medio, mientras una luz violeta de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor violeta rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Magic remote 

La magia está en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones anticuados. LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas

las funciones inteligentes de su televisor LG con un clic, desplazamiento o su voz.

*Las funciones y características de Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Vista Múltiple

Multiplica tu visión y diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en 2 a 4 segmentos.

Utilize tu televisor como monitor dual para tu PC o agregua más

pantallas para buscar en la web y mirar  al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 pantallas/4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de pantalla 3 y 4 solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

Obtén conectividad total desde tu televisor

Un televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar, que muestra un león y un cachorro de león. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón se muestra justo encima del teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia el televisor.

Conéctividad móvil

Proyecta tus aplicaciones directamente a tu LG TV

Mira  contenido desde su iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de su LG TV sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Home Hub

(Inicio)

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de tu ecosistema inteligente desde su LG TV, incluidos dispositivos móviles, barras de sonido y dospositivos IoT  como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación,  aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

***Compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast integrado y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin control remoto solo es posible con el procesador AI alpha 9 y puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

******Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS

Una gran cantidad de contenido lista para ver

Un televisor LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. El texto "Colección de acciones", "Bloomberg TV+" y "Vistos recientemente" se encuentran en la imagen. El espacio frente al televisor está ligeramente iluminado como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas

Canales LG 

Ahora gratis en LG

Sintoniza los canales LG 3.0 para conocer las últimas noticias, deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenido exclusivo solo en LG TV.

Se muestran seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y los logotipos de los canales LG, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+ se encuentran debajo

Servicios OTT

Explora tus servicios de streaming favoritos fácilmente.

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie lo más fácilmente posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus servicios y aplicaciones de streaming favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción separada y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

Pantalla Ultra Grande

Aumentando tus emociones.

Una pantalla ultragrande transforma todo tu entretenimiento en una escala y claridad de gran éxito.

Un rinoceronte en un entorno de safari se muestra en un televisor LG Ultra Big, montado en la pared marrón de una sala de estar rodeada de muebles modulares de color crema.
Interfaz WOW

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG que muestra la configuración en el lado derecho de la pantalla.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****NANO80 es compatible con la interfaz WOW.

Tu hogar se convierte en una sala de cine y una sala de juegos.

FILMMAKER Mode

Velo tal como lo soñaron los directores.

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. El modo FILMMAKER ofrece películas tal como las concibió el director con configuraciones precisas.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo del modo FILMMAKER.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiencia de cine en casa 

Encuentra más maravillas en cada escena que miras.

Experimenta el cine en casa. HDR10 Pro ofrece el aspecto deseado de cualquier película con color y contraste precisos.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Sumérgete a toda velocidad en la acción.

La reproducción inmersiva HGiG se mantiene fluida a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. Los logotipos de ALLM, eARC y HGiG se encuentran en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Ajustes del juego donde los necesitas.

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando ""Game Optimizer"" y ""Game Dashboard"" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus video juegos favoritos.

Miles de video juegos al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroide que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Los parternships admitidos pueden variar según el país.

**Se requiere una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Se requiere una suscripción para Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión de LG NanoCell AI para el mañana

Elija lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sustenibilidad global.

Empaque LG NanoCell sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K NanoCell

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    Nano Color

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α8 AI 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    45.2

Todas las especificaciones

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1927 x 1167 x 362

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    2115 x 1215 x 228

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1532 x 362

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    45.2

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    45.9

  • Peso del embalaje

    58.4

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    600 x 400

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K NanoCell

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    Nano Color

ACCESSIBILITY

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

GAMING

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Si

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α8 AI 4K

  • Escalador AI

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Modo de imagen

    10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

  • AI Picture Pro

    Si

AUDIO

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sonido AI

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Receptor)

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • Siempre listo

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de TV Digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

  • Recepción de TV Análoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AA x 2EA)

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

