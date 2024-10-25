Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED80 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED80 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

50QNED80TSA

Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED80 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

(5)
Una vista frontal del televisor LG QNED80 50QNED80TSA, mostrando el texto "QNED80", "LG QNED" y "2024" en la pantalla.

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Más información
LG QNED 80 con una colorida obra de arte

Se trata del Nuevo QNED

Color nítido en el magnífico LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chip y funciones de zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel de mantenga nítido.

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones LG QNED AI

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado desde dentro

α5 Processor AI 4K Gen7 Smart optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en la acción.

Más información

El procesador LG Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7 se muestra con una luz naranja que emana desde abajo, y y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

α5 Processor AI 4K Gen7 Smart optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Perzonalización de AI

Se syncroniza con tu forma de ver el TV
Pantalla LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos centrales que representan ondas sonoras.
Ajuste Acústico AI

Audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio.

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y el lugar donde está sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.
LG TV y una barra se sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Noche

 

LG TV y una barra se sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en su espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha cada detalle sonoro en todas las escenas.

Audio realista a través de la habitación

Experimenta la increíble inmersión de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 que lo abaraca todo.

El sonido impactante que impresiona

Las mejoras del nuevo Procesador AI te brindan un Amplificador Dinámico de Sonido repleto de potencia.

El sonido se adapta al contenido

Adaptive Sound Control equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr claridad.

*Imágenes de pantllas simuladas
**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido
*** El sonido puede variar según el entorno.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program aparece sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla y naranja y morada en la parte inferior.

webOS Re:New Program

La sensación de frescura dura más.

Mantente actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de WebOS prometidas durante 5 años.

*El programa webOS Re:New cuenta un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.
**Los cinco años se basan en el lanzamiento global del nuevo producto.
***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años despues de la compra.
****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, al momento de la compra.
*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la televisión hecha para ti con AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.
Obtén más información

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.
**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.
***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.
****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.
*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Pantalla Ultra Grande

Déjate apantallar a gran escala.

Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga.
Inmersión total a tamaño real. Ve todo tu contenido en una pantalla ultra grande y disfruta de una claridad y escala incomparable para mirar, jugar o hacer ejercicio.

*QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con diseño Ultra Delgado
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 y QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.
***Modelos aplicables pueden variar según la región

Dimming Pro

Sumérgete en una profundidad y un detalle increíble

Advanced dimming technology te garantiza ver detalles finos e imágenes sorprendentes y realistas al operar áreas de atenuación en toda la pantalla.

*QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con atenuación local avanzada y atenuación profesional.

Color QNED

Ve los colores aún más vivos

Dejáte sorprender por los colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vívidos que el mundo que te rodea.
Las partículas de color estallan en la pantalla, luego los píxeles cambian lentamente a un primer plano de una pared pintada con un patrón colorido en la pantalla del televisor LG.

*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 cuenta con color QNED.
**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) equivale o supera el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo certificado de forma independiente por Intertek.

Diseño Ultra Delgado

El diseño elegante se integra en su interior

Diseñada de manera súper delgada, su pantalla se integra perfectamente en tu espacio y se asienta perfectamente contra la pared.

*QNED85 y QNED80 cuenta con un diseño Ultra Delgado.
**Los modelos aplicables pueden variar según a región.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

Una excelente barra de sonido digna de LG QNED AI

Bracket Synergy

Un sonido brillante y en armonía cn tu TV

Con el Bracket Synergy, la barra de sonido S70TY que se puede instalar fácilmente y combina perfectamente con tu televisor QNED.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.
**El soporte de sinergia viene con un soporte de 1 o 2 polos, que puede variar según el país o el producto.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG QNED que muestra la configuración de control de la barra de sonido al lado derecho de la pantalla.

Interfaz WOW

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede  a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

*La barra de sonido se compra por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.
**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones.
***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.
**** Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.
*****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.
******Televisores compatibles con WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.
*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y superiores se pueden combinar con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

Sumérgete en la emoción de las películas y en los Video Juegos

FILMMAKER Mode

Velo tal como lo soñaron los directores

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. El modo FILMMAKER ofrece películas tal como las concibió el director con configuraciones precisas.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo del modo FILMMAKER.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
**FILMMAKER Mode es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiencia de cine en casa

Encuentra más maravillas en cada escena que miras

Experimenta el cine en casa. HDR10 Pro ofrece el aspecto deseado de cualquier película con color y contraste precisos.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

Powerful Gameplay

Sumérgete a toda velocidad en la acción

La reproducción inmersiva HGiG se mantiene fluida a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. Los logotipos de ALLM, eARC y HGiG se encuentran en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC y HgiG.
**VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.
***HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.
****La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Ajustes del juego donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando ""Game Optimizer"" y ""Game Dashboard"" están activados.
**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus video juegos favoritos

Miles de video juegos al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroide que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Los parternships admitidos pueden variar según el país.
**Se requiere una suscripción a GeForce NOW.
***Se requiere una suscripción para Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión de LG QNED AI para el mañana

Elija lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sustenibilidad global.

Empaque LG QNED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Los parternships admitidos pueden variar según el país.
**El respaldo inferior para todos los QNED y la cubierta trasera completa para QNED85 (65/55/50"") están hechos con plástico reciclado

***Todos los modelos QNED90, QNED85 y 86/75/65/55/50QNED80 cuentan con la certificación “Con evaluación medioambiental”.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    QNED Color

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1123 x 652 x 29.7

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    13.0

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Borde

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • Escalador AI

    Mejora 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Tecnología de atenuación

    Local Dimming

  • Modo de imagen

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

GAMING

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1123 x 652 x 29.7

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1123 x 720 x 257

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1215 x 775 x 152

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    941 x 257

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    13.0

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    13.4

  • Peso del embalaje

    16.4

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    200 x 200

AUDIO

  • Sonido AI

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Receptor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Detachable)

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de TV Análoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

  • Recepción de TV Digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 