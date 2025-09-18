About Cookies on This Site

Sala de estar elegante en un penthouse. Hermoso paisaje urbano visible desde la ventana. Un hombre sentado en el sofá viendo contenido en una TV wall-mounted.

¿Cuál es la mejor TV para tu estilo de vida?

Sea cual sea tu estilo de vida, hay LG TV creadas para ti. Desde disfrutar de contenidos de alta calidad, como cine, deportes y videojuegos, hasta encontrar el diseño perfecto, descubre tu LG TV.

¿Qué hace que las LG TV sean la mejor elección para los aficionados al diseño?

Más que simples pantallas, las LG TV también pueden convertirse en un complemento de diseño que se integra perfectamente en tu espacio, refleja tu estilo de vida y tus gustos con contenidos diversos y otras funciones inteligentes para personalizarlas.

Para quienes desean diseñar y personalizar su espacio a su gusto

Selecciona, muestra y expresa tus gustos con LG Gallery+. Elige el tipo de contenido que deseas mostrar en tu televisión y agrega un toque auténticamente personal a cualquier espacio.

LG OLED evo AI G5LG QNED evo AI QNED85
Interior de un hogar sofisticado. Se exhiben muchas obras de arte diferentes. En la pared central hay una LG TV con obras de arte populares en la pantalla. La TV parece un cuadro de museo.

Con LG Gallery+, crea un espacio a tu gusto

Convierte tu pantalla en un lienzo viviente, con 100 obras de arte, paisajes envolventes y videos de ambientación. Las actualizaciones periódicas de la biblioteca harán que tu espacio se vea majestuoso, incluso cuando no estés viendo la televisión. ⁸

Wall-mounted LG TV con una variedad de contenidos que se alternan en la pantalla, desde arte clásico hasta arte moderno, imágenes en 3D y mucho más. También se muestran los logotipos de los socios de contenido. La insignia que dice Gratis en la esquina indica que los contenidos son gratuitos durante un mes.

Personaliza tu galería de innumerables maneras

Personaliza la galería de tu casa con la música y las imágenes que elijas, y mucho más. Elige lo que quieres mostrar en tu televisión según tus preferencias actuales.

Sincroniza la música y los elementos visuales con tus sentimientos

Combina la música de fondo con los elementos visuales para crear el ambiente que prefieras. Elige entre la música preestablecida o incluso conecta tu dispositivo móvil por Bluetooth para reproducir tus propias canciones.

Tutorial sobre cómo configurar una LG TV para que reproduzca música ambiental en sincronía con los elementos visuales.
Una LG TV wall-mounted con un teléfono celular en primer plano. Se muestra el proceso de configuración de Google Fotos en la LG TV.

Accede fácilmente a Google Fotos y muestra tus recuerdos

Conecta fácilmente tu cuenta de Google Fotos a tu televisión con sólo utilizar tu teléfono. Personaliza sin esfuerzo tu espacio utilizando contenidos de tu propia fototeca.¹¹

El panel informativo se muestra en una LG TV wall-mounted. Se muestran diferentes funcionalidades, desde actualizaciones meteorológicas, alertas deportivas, programador de televisión, Home Hub y Google Calendar.

Mantente al día con un control personalizado todo en uno 

Consulta la información importante. Recibe actualizaciones del clima, alertas deportivas, consulta tu calendario y configura notificaciones para Home Hub, tus reservaciones de visitas y más.¹²

Para quienes quieren darle un toque surrealista a su espacio

Mejora tu espacio con el diseño de alta gama de la primera televisión transparente y verdaderamente inalámbrica del mundo. Observa cómo los efectos visuales de la TV se fusionan con la realidad para disfrutar de una experiencia de visión surrealista como ninguna otra.³

Una LG OLED T4 en un departamento en un último piso. Las ventanas dan al horizonte de la ciudad y al océano. La LG OLED T4 está en modo transparente y muestra la imagen de un yate. Gracias a la posición de la TV y a la transparencia de la pantalla, el yate parece flotar en el océano.

Para quienes quieren un minimalismo elegante con la última tecnología

Olvídate del desorden de cables y luce un diseño ultralimpio con nuestra televisión 4K 144Hz totalmente inalámbrica. Conecta todos los dispositivos a la Caja de conexión cero y simplifica tu configuración con una transmisión inalámbrica avanzada.⁴

LG OLED M5 y LG Soundbar están montadas en la pared de una sala de estar de un departamento elegante. Caja de conexión cero oculta debajo de una mesa lateral.

Instalación en cualquier lugar

La Caja de conexión cero es fácil de instalar. Gracias a que no es necesaria una conexión directa a la TV, puedes diseñar tu espacio a tu antojo.⁵

Sin elementos que estorben

Transforma tu espacio para que sea lo más agradable posible a la vista. Mantén todo prolijo y organizado sin desorden de cables.

Sin inconvenientes

Conecta todos tus dispositivos a la Caja de conexión cero en lugar de a la TV para crear con conveniencia tu entorno de entretenimiento perfecto.

Para quienes quieren un aspecto elegante y homogéneo

Cuando montas tu TV en la pared, los biseles delgados y el diseño perfecto garantizan que no haya separación.⁶

LG OLED evo AI G5
Salón con televisión wall-mounted LG OLED G5 y LG Soundbar vistos desde un lado. Este ángulo destaca su Diseño para una pared y cómo sus biseles y el diseño quedan al ras de la pared.

Para quienes quieren una pantalla portátil

Mira contenidos en cualquier lugar y en todas partes con el diseño portátil de LG StanbyMe. Inalámbrica y con un soporte flexible para la máxima movilidad y conveniencia, que podrás disfrutar vayas donde vayas.⁷

Una mujer en su espaciosa casa haciendo yoga. Junto a ella hay una televisión LG StanbyME sobre un soporte. Está en orientación vertical y reproduce el video instructivo de yoga que la mujer está viendo.

Descubre la mejor opción para los entusiastas del diseño como tú

Compara fácilmente las funciones para elegir la TV que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.¹ ²

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED T4OLED M5OLED G5
Imagen del producto LG OLED T4
OLED T4
Imagen del producto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Imagen del producto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
PantallaLG SIGNATURE OLEDLG SIGNATURE OLED (97”) LG OLED evo (83”, 77”, 65”)LG OLED evo
True wirelessTrue wireless True wireless -
DiseñoLa primera OLED TV transparente del mundoDiseño para una paredDiseño para una pared (97”, 83”, 77”, 65”, 55”)
Tamaño77 pulgadasHasta 97” (97”, 83”, 77”, 65”)Hasta 97” (97”, 83”, 77”, 65”, 55”, 48”)
ProcesadorProcesador alpha 11 AI de 2.ª gen.Procesador alpha 11 AI de 2.ª gen.Procesador alpha 11 AI de 2.ª gen.
Más información

¹Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

 

²Support for some features may vary by region and country.

 

³World’s first transparent TV as compared to traditional TVs that have a tuner for broadcasting. 

  The product transparency determined by internal testing is 43%, this may vary depending on the actual usage environment and conditions.

 

⁴4K 144Hz applies to LG OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. 144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

  LG OLED M5 97-Inch supports 120Hz. 

  144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR). 

  Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen.

  Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet. 

  Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. 

  Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. 

  Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

  True Wireless is based on NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation for reducing stuttering, low input lag, and flicker-free performance.

 

⁵The image featured in Location-Free is an LG Signature OLED M5 TV.

 

⁶Bezel size differs by series and size. 

  97/83/77/65/55 inches of LG OLED G5 features One Wall Design. 

  48 inch of LG OLED G5 features Ultra Slim Design.

  Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

 

⁷Simulated scene being shown. 

  The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

  Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions). 

  StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network. 

  The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product. 

  Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used. 

  The product is not waterproof. 

  Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.

Ver más opciones
 
 