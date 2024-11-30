We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TellyWoofy, Subwoofer voor de TV | 40W | Zwart
TellyWoofy, Subwoofer voor de TV | 40W | Zwart
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
Producttype
TellyWoofy - Subwoofer voor de TV
Afmetingen Subwoofer (B x H x D)
264 x 224 x 154
Kleur
Zwart
Matching TV
Alle
AUDIO
Vermogen
40W
Audio DAC
192kHz / 24bit
AANSLUITINGEN
Optische ingang
Ja
VOORZIENINGEN
LED diode
Ja, voor stand-by indicatie
TV volume regeling
Ja
Automatisch aan / uit via optische kabel
Ja
Volume stappen
100 levels
Mute
Ja
AV FORMAAT
LPCM
Ja
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
Dolby Digital
Ja
MPEG2 AAC
Ja
EAN
8806087890372
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
