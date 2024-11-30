We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM OK75
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE SPECIFICATIES
-
Uitgangsvermogen (alles)
1000W
-
Uitgangsvermogen (eenheid)
295W x 2
-
Uitgangsvermogen (subwoofer)
410W
-
Energieverbruik
94W
-
Energieverbruik (stand-by)
0,5W ↓
-
Weerstand
8Ω
-
USB Direct Recording
Ja
-
Multi-Lighting
Ja
-
Party Accelerator
Ja
-
DJ Sharing
Ja
-
Karaoke Creator
Ja
-
Voice Filters
Ja
-
Multipoint
Ja (Alleen Android)
-
CD
Ja
-
AUX1
Ja
-
USB1
Ja
-
USB2
Nee
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Audio Line Out
Nee
-
AUX In (L/R)
Ja (1)
-
FM Radio Antenna
Ja
-
Mic Jack
Ja (2)
-
EQ
User EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football
-
Juke Box
Ja
-
DJ Effect
Ja
-
DJ Pro
Ja
-
Auto DJ
Ja
-
DJ Loop
Ja
-
Multi Jukebox
Ja (Alleen Android)
-
Sample Creator
Ja
-
Number of Discs
1
-
Loading Type
Tray
-
Playable Disc
Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW
-
Playable File Format
MP3, WMA, Bluetooth AAC Codec
AFMETINGEN
-
Hoofdeenheid (B x H x D / mm)
330 x 925 x 360
-
Afmetingen doos (B x H x D / mm)
995 x 380 x 436
-
Hoofdeenheid, in kg (nettogewicht)
20.7kg
-
Brutogewicht (kg)
23.9kg
-
Optie voor plaatsing
Plat
-
Kleur
Zwart
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
