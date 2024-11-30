We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7W
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
ThinQ Speaker
-
Afmetingen Speaker (B x H x D)
135 x 210.7 x 135
-
Meredian technologie
Ja
-
Kleur
Dark Titan Silver
AUDIO
-
High Resolution Audio gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Multi-speaker
Ja
-
Sound Up converter
Ja
-
Channel
1.0ch
-
Vermogen speaker
30W
-
Ingebouwde subwoofer
Ja
-
MP3 optimizer
Ja
-
Meredian EQ
Ja (4 geluidsprofielen)
-
Smartphone App
Ja
-
Afspelen vanaf smartphone
Ja
ENERGIEVERBRUIK
-
Energieverbruik tijdens gebruik
11W
-
Energieverbruik stand-by
8W↓
MULTIMEDIA
-
WiFi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Afspelen via netwerk
Ja
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chrome Cast
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
FLAC
Ja
-
OGG
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
-
ALAC
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
AFMETINGEN
-
Hoofdeenheid (B x H x D / mm)
135 x 210.7 x 135
-
Afmetingen doos (B x H x D / mm)
188 x 188 x 319
-
Hoofdeenheid, in kg (nettogewicht)
1.9 kilo
-
Brutogewicht (kg)
2.5 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
