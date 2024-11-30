We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Amerikaanse koelkast GSGV80EPLL |
635 L | DoorCooling+™
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Belangrijkste specs
-
Totaal inhoud (L)
635
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
350
-
Energielabel
E
-
Compressor type
BMK110NAMV
-
InstaView
Ja
-
Door-in-Door
Nee
-
Loodgieterswerk
Loodgieterswerk vereist
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Ja
-
Afwerking (deur)
Essence Mat Zwart
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIE
-
Type product
Amerikaanse koelkast
-
Standaard/Blad Diepte
Bladdiepte
-
Energielabel
E
CAPACITEIT
-
Totaal inhoud (L)
635
-
Inhoud diepvriezer (L)
190
-
Inhoud koelkast (L)
416
-
Inhoud diepvriezer (2 sterren) (L)
15
-
Inhoud ijsmaakkamer (L)
14
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
-
Intern LED-scherm
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
Ja
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)
148
-
Productgewicht (kg)
138
-
Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)
1 790
-
Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)
1 750
-
Diepte met handvat (mm)
735
-
Diepte zonder deur (mm)
620
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
KENMERKEN
-
DoorCooling+
Ja
-
Door-in-Door
Nee
-
LINEAR Cooling
Ja
-
InstaView
Ja
IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM
-
Ijsmaker_Handleiding
Nee
-
Dispenser voor alleen water
Nee
-
Loodgieterswerk
Loodgieterswerk vereist
-
IJs- en watersysteem
Ijsblokjes & crushed ijs
-
Automatische ijsmaker
Ja (Spaceplus)
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
-
Deur (materiaal)
PCM
-
Afwerking (deur)
Essence Mat Zwart
-
Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)
Nee
-
Type handvat
Pocket spray
PRESTATIES
-
Compressor type
BMK110NAMV
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
350
-
Klimaatklasse
T
-
Geluidsvermogen (dB)
36
-
Geluidsvermogen (gradering)
C
KOELKAST GEDEELTE
-
Deurmand_transparant
4
-
Koelkastlicht
LED bovenkant
-
Schap_Gehard glas
3
-
Deurmand_opberglade / Snackhoek
Nee
-
Groentecompartiment
Ja (2)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Ja
-
Pure N Fresh
Nee
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Ja
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Ja
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806084428387
VRIEZER GEDEELTE
-
Deurmand_transparant
2
-
Diepvrieslicht
LED bovenkant
-
Schap_Gehard glas
3
-
Lade_vriezer
2 transparant
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
