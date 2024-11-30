Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
GSLV70MCTE Amerikaanse koelkast + gratis MJ39BIB magnetron

GSLV70MCTE Amerikaanse koelkast + gratis MJ39BIB magnetron

GSLV70MCTE.MJ39BIB

GSLV70MCTE Amerikaanse koelkast + gratis MJ39BIB magnetron

Dimension (mm)

GSLV70MCTE

Belangrijkste specs

Totaal inhoud (L)

635

Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

913 x 1 790 x 735

Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

350

Energielabel

E

Compressor type

Linear Inverter Compressor

InstaView

x

Door-in-Door

x

Loodgieterswerk

√ (Verbinding nodig)

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Afwerking (deur)

Matte Black

Alle specificaties

BASIS SPECIFICATIE

Type product

Amerikaanse koelkast

Energielabel

E

CAPACITEIT

Totaal inhoud (L)

635

Inhoud diepvriezer (L)

219

Inhoud koelkast (L)

416

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

Intern LED-scherm

Express Freeze

Extern LED-scherm

x

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)

121

Productgewicht (kg)

111

Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)

1 790

Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)

1 750

Diepte met handvat (mm)

735

Diepte zonder deur (mm)

620

Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

913 x 1 790 x 735

KENMERKEN

DoorCooling+

Door-in-Door

x

LINEAR Cooling

InstaView

x

IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM

Loodgieterswerk

√ (Verbinding nodig)

IJs- en watersysteem

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

Afwerking (deur)

Matte Black

Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)

x

Type handvat

Horizontal

PRESTATIES

Compressor type

Linear Inverter Compressor

Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

350

Klimaatklasse

T

Geluidsvermogen (dB)

36

Geluidsvermogen (gradering)

C

KOELKAST GEDEELTE

Deurmand_transparant

√ (4)

Koelkastlicht

LED

Schap_Gehard glas

√ (4)

Groentecompartiment

√ (2)

Flessenrek (wijn)

x

Multi-Air Flow

Pure N Fresh

x

Fresh Converter

x

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

VRIEZER GEDEELTE

Deurmand_transparant

√ (2)

Diepvrieslicht

LED

Schap_Gehard glas

√ (4)

Lade_vriezer

√ (2)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
EU Energy label 2019(GSLV70MCTE)
extensie
Product information sheet (GSLV70MCTE)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(GSLV70MCTE)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE

Kleur buitenkant

Zwart

GEBRUIKSFUNCTIES

Kinderslot

EasyClean

Tijdsinstelling

KENMERKEN VAN DE COMBI-MAGNETRON

Magnetron Energieverbruik (W)

1 350

Uitgangsvermogen magnetron (W)

1 100

Ovencapaciteit (L)

39

Smart Inverter

Grootte draaiplateau (mm)

360

KOOK MODUS

Rijzen

Slow cooking

Warm

VERMOGEN / RATINGS

Benodigde voeding (Volt/Hz)

230 / 50

ACCESSOIRES

Stoomchef (ea)

x

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
GPSR Safety Information(MJ3965BIB)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

