De LG G2 Mini is klein en fijn. Al je tweets, apps en posts passen prima in je achterzak. Lekker handzaam dus, maar dan wel met een flink scherm. En de batterij: die gaat extra lang mee!
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android Lollipop 5.0
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
129.6 x 66 x 9.8 mm
-
Gewicht (gram)
121
-
CPU
1.2 GHz Quad Core
-
CPU chipset type
Qualcomm Snapdragon
-
RAM
1 GB
-
SAT
0,467 W/kg
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
B | Voor de SAT-waarde gelijk aan of groter dan 0,4 W/kg, maar kleiner dan 0,8 W/kg
-
EAN Code
8808992095132
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
540 x 960
-
Grootte (inch)
4.7
-
Type
Capacative LCD IPS Touchscreen
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
2440 mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
8 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
8
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
1.0
-
Videocamera
Ja, Full HD 1080p
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Functies
Geotagging, Digital Zoom, Auto Focus
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Ja
-
4G Frequentie
LTE 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 800
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
USB
Micro USB
-
HDMI
Nee
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
GPS
Ja
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Neem contact met ons op
-
