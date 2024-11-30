Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

LG G6 Astro Black (H870)

Life's good when you see more met de LG G6

Alle specificaties

PRODUCT TYPE

  • Product Type

    Smartphone met een capacitief touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.0 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Vormgeving

    Exclusief en glanzend stijlvol uiterlijk, afgerond scherm met hoogwaardig glas, metalen frame, naadloze en extra slanke behuizing (7,19 mm dik), camera zonder verhoogde randen

  • Kleurvarianten

    Astro black, Mystic White, Ice Platinum

  • Afmetingen(L x H x W)

    148,9 × 71,9 × 7,9 mm

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    HDR10 + Dolby Vision

  • Type

    18:9 FullVision IPS QHD+

  • Diagonaal in cm

    14,47 cm

  • Diagonaal in inch

    5,7”

  • Screen to Body ratio

    80 %

  • Resolutie

    2880x1440 pixel (QHD+), 564 ppi

CAMERA

  • Primaire camera

    Dubbele camera (groothoeklens camera en standaardweergave camera)

GROOTHOEKCAMERA

  • Megapixels

    13 Megapixel FF (4:3)

  • Groothoekradius

    125°

  • Lens

    f/ 2.4

  • Pixelgrootte

    (1.12μm)

STANDAARD CAMERA

  • Megapixels

    13 Megapixel (4:3) OIS & EIS(Steady Record 2.0)

  • Radius standaardperspectief

    71°

  • Lens

    f/ 1.8

  • Pixelgrootte

    (1.12μm)

SELFIECAMERA

  • Megapixel

    5 Megapixel FF (Een lens ) (4:3) breedhoekcamera + standaardweergave camera

  • Groothoekradius

    100°

  • Radius standaardperspectief

    82°

  • Lens

    f/ 2.2

  • Pixelgrootte

    (1.12μm)

  • Beeldstabilisator

    EIS (Steady Record 1.0)

  • Feature & UX

    Autofocus, Signature UX, 360 live wallpaper, 360 zoeker, favoriete albums, tijdlijnweergave, Geo-Tagging, collage, diapresentatie, live streaming, in- en uitzoom, snel delen, pop-outfoto, flash voor selfie, GIF-modus

PROCESSOR

  • Model

    Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8996Pro)

  • Kloksnelheid

    2,35 GHz

  • Aantal cores

    4 (Quad-Core)

NETWERK EN VERBINDINGEN

  • Mobile breedband

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Frequenties

    GSM Quad band/UMTS(B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8)/LTE(B1,B2,B3,B4,B5,B7,B8,B12,B13,B17,B20,B28,B38,B40)

  • LTE Category (DL/UL)

    Cat. 11

  • Wi-Fi

    WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Versie

    4,2

  • Bluetooth kenmerken

    HSP/HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, OPP, PBAP, PAN,MAP, HID, HOGP, SAP

  • GPS-ontvanger

    Ja

  • Plugins

    N.v.t.

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • Overige connecties

    USB-Typ C, 3,5mm Audio Jack, Nano SIM, MicroSD

  • E-Mail

    LGEMail app

  • SAR-value (Hoofd)

    0,393

  • Hotspot-Functie

    Ja

APPLICATIES

  • Software

    Android Nougat (N) 7.0

  • Sensor

    Vingerafdruksensor (op achterkant), versnellingsmeter, gyroscoop , nabijheid sensor, kompas, barometer

  • Google Mobiele services

    Youtube, Gmail, GMaps, PlayStore, muziek, boeken, etc..

  • Messaging

    LG-messaging app

  • Synchronisatie

    Exchange ActiveSync, LG Bridge & Google-diensten

  • Overige functies

    Control Blue Lights voor minder vermoeide ogen, IP68 Water- & stofbestendig

OVERIGE FUNCTIES

  • Spelling ondersteuning

    Autocorrectie, woordvoorspeller, padinvoer

  • Ringtones

    LG-standaardbeltonen

  • UKW-Radio

    Ja

  • Overige functies

    NL Alert, KnockOn-functie,

  • Personalisatie

    Thema's, wallpaper, etc.

  • Talen

    Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slovaaks,Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch

BATTERIJ

  • Capiciteit

    3300 mAh

  • Standby tijd

    Meer dan 120hr (Always On Display-functie aan)

  • Beltijd (afhankelijk per mobiele provider)

    tbd

  • Overige functies

    Qualcomm Quick-Charge 3.0 – 50 % in 35 minuten, game accubespaarder, accu betrouwbaarheid: hot box 140°, 15,5 μm afstand tussen elektroden, betrouwbaarheidstest tijdens de productie

GEHEUGEN

  • ROM

    32 GB

  • Externe geheugen

    micro SD-geheugenslot voor max. 2 TB

  • RAM

    4 GB

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

