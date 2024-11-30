We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G7 fit
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen
153,2 x 71,9 x 7,99t
-
Gewicht
158g
-
Schermrand (mm)
4,5/7,7/3,3
-
Kleur
Zwart (Glossy Grijs (Glossy)
-
Netwerk
2G/3G/LTE
CHIPSET
-
Kloksnelheid
MSM8996 Pro(SDM821), 2,35GHz
-
AP
MSM8996 Pro(SDM821), 2,35GHz
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
4 GB LPDDR4x
-
Intern ROM
32 GB UFS, suffix
BEELDSCHERM
-
Afmetingen
LCD (6,1")
-
Resolutie
QHD+ (3120 X 1440) Notch
TOUCH
-
Type
In-cell touch
CAMERA
-
Pixel
16MP 76º f 2.2/1.0㎛
-
Scherpstellen
PDAF
-
Voorkant
Pixel/Focus 8MP 80º/FF f 1.9/1.12㎛
ACCU
-
Capaciteit / Type
3.000mAh/Li-Ion, ingebouwd
GELUID
-
Rec./Spk./3.5phi
Ja/Ja/Ja Hi-fi DAC
-
Aantal microfoons
2
-
Audio Zoom
Nee
PUI
-
LED indicator
Ja
-
Aan/uit-knop
Zijkant
VOEDING
-
Draadloos opladen
Nee
-
Snel opladen
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Wifi Concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
BT
4.2 BLE
-
BT-profiel
LG Standaard Profiel
-
NFC
NFC
-
IrRC
Nee
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
USB
2.0 (3.1 compatibel)
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
USB-C
Ja
-
Tv-uitgang
Nee
SENSOR
-
Vingerafdruk
Ja
-
Nabijheidssensor
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Accelerometer
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Ja
-
Overige functies
Hall IC, Barometer
ACCESSOIRES IN DE DOOS
-
TA Type
QC3.0
-
Datakabel
Type C, C naar A
-
Headset
Ja, QB3
-
Handmatig
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
Tot 2TB met Micro SD slot
MEEGELEVERDE ACCESSOIRES
-
OS / UI
Nieuwste Android versie
-
Codec
v1.7/High (AC3, DTS)
-
HD spraak
Ja
-
Type simkaart
Nano
-
Aantal simkaarten
Dubbele
-
Overige functies
IP68, FM Radio
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
