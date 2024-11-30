We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Dual Screen G8X ThinQ
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
GSM, WCDMA, LTE, 5G NR
GSM: Quad
WCDMA: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8
LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41
RF 4 update
CHIPSET
-
Kloksnelheid
SDM855 LTE
-
Application Processor
SDM855 LTE
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
6GB LPDDR4x
-
Intern ROM
128GB UFS
DISPLAY
-
Grootte
6,39” Smalle inkeping
-
Resolutie
FHD+ 19.5:9/2340 x 1080 GOLED
TOUCH
-
Type
On-Cell Touch
-
Resolutie
Nee
CAMERA
-
1e - Pixel
12MP 78º F1.8/1,4μm
-
1e - Scherpstellen
AF/Dubbele PD/OIS
-
2e - Pixel
13MP breedbeeld 136º F2.4/1,0μm
-
2e - Scherpstellen
FF
-
3e - Pixel
X
-
3e - Scherpstellen
X
-
1e - Pixel / Focus
32MP FF F2.0/0.8μm
-
2e - Pixel / Focus
N.v.t.
-
Enz.
Flitser 1ea
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
4000mAh/Li-Ion Ingebouwd, TBD
-
DoU
N.n.b.
GELUID
-
Ontvanger/speaker/3.5phi
Ja/Ja (Stereo)/Ja Hi-Fi Quad DAC
-
Aantal microfoons
2
-
Audio Zoom
X
PUI
-
LED indicator
X
-
Aan/uit-knop
AI-knop
VERMOGEN
-
Draadloos opladen
WPC 9W
-
Snel opladen
QC 3.0 (compatibel met QC 4.0)
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Nee
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Wifi Concurrency
Ja Volledig
-
Miracast
Ja
-
DLNA
Nee
-
BT
5 Apt-X HD
-
BT-profiel
LG-profiel
-
NFC/Felica
NFC
-
IrRC
Nee
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
USB
2.0 (3.1 compatibel) Type C
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
Tv-uitgang
Nee
-
Enz.
Nee
SENSOR
-
Nabijheidssensor
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Accelerometer
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Ja
-
Enz.
Barometer, vingerafdruk
IN DOOS
-
TA Type
QC 3.0 16,2W (9V, 1.8A)
-
Datakabel
Type C C tot A
-
Headset
Ja
-
Handleiding
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
Tot 2TB met Micro SD-slot
OUTBOX
-
Quick Window Cover
Nee
-
Enz.
Dubbel scherm Outbox
SW SPEC.
-
OS / UI
Android Pie/UI 8.0+
-
Codec
V1.8
(AC3, MQA, DTS, DSD, DivX)
MARKT/OPERATOR VEREISTE
-
HAC (NA)
Nee Alleen
-
Tv
Nee
-
HD spraak
Ja
-
Type simkaart
Nano
-
Aantal simkaarten
Enkel Combo SIM-lade
-
Enz.
(IP68) Wereldwijde SKU FM-radio
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
