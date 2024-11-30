Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Dual Screen G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ

LG Dual Screen G8X ThinQ

NETWERK

  • GSM, WCDMA, LTE, 5G NR

    GSM: Quad
    WCDMA: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8
    LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41
    RF 4 update

CHIPSET

  • Kloksnelheid

    SDM855 LTE

  • Application Processor

    SDM855 LTE

GEHEUGEN

  • Intern RAM

    6GB LPDDR4x

  • Intern ROM

    128GB UFS

DISPLAY

  • Grootte

    6,39” Smalle inkeping

  • Resolutie

    FHD+ 19.5:9/2340 x 1080 GOLED

TOUCH

  • Type

    On-Cell Touch

  • Resolutie

    Nee

CAMERA

  • 1e - Pixel

    12MP 78º F1.8/1,4μm

  • 1e - Scherpstellen

    AF/Dubbele PD/OIS

  • 2e - Pixel

    13MP breedbeeld 136º F2.4/1,0μm

  • 2e - Scherpstellen

    FF

  • 3e - Pixel

    X

  • 3e - Scherpstellen

    X

  • 1e - Pixel / Focus

    32MP FF F2.0/0.8μm

  • 2e - Pixel / Focus

    N.v.t.

  • Enz.

    Flitser 1ea

BATTERIJ

  • Capaciteit / Type

    4000mAh/Li-Ion Ingebouwd, TBD

  • DoU

    N.n.b.

GELUID

  • Ontvanger/speaker/3.5phi

    Ja/Ja (Stereo)/Ja Hi-Fi Quad DAC

  • Aantal microfoons

    2

  • Audio Zoom

    X

PUI

  • LED indicator

    X

  • Aan/uit-knop

    AI-knop

VERMOGEN

  • Draadloos opladen

    WPC 9W

  • Snel opladen

    QC 3.0 (compatibel met QC 4.0)

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • Wifi

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Nee

  • Wifi Direct

    Ja

  • Wifi Concurrency

    Ja Volledig

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Nee

  • BT

    5 Apt-X HD

  • BT-profiel

    LG-profiel

  • NFC/Felica

    NFC

  • IrRC

    Nee

  • A-GPS

    Ja

  • USB

    2.0 (3.1 compatibel) Type C

  • USB OTG

    Ja

  • Tv-uitgang

    Nee

  • Enz.

    Nee

SENSOR

  • Nabijheidssensor

    Ja

  • Omgevingslicht

    Ja

  • Accelerometer

    Ja

  • Digitaal kompas

    Ja

  • Gyroscoop

    Ja

  • Enz.

    Barometer, vingerafdruk

IN DOOS

  • TA Type

    QC 3.0 16,2W (9V, 1.8A)

  • Datakabel

    Type C C tot A

  • Headset

    Ja

  • Handleiding

    QSG

  • Extern geheugen

    Tot 2TB met Micro SD-slot

OUTBOX

  • Quick Window Cover

    Nee

  • Enz.

    Dubbel scherm Outbox

SW SPEC.

  • OS / UI

    Android Pie/UI 8.0+

  • Codec

    V1.8
    (AC3, MQA, DTS, DSD, DivX)

MARKT/OPERATOR VEREISTE

  • HAC (NA)

    Nee Alleen

  • Tv

    Nee

  • HD spraak

    Ja

  • Type simkaart

    Nano

  • Aantal simkaarten

    Enkel Combo SIM-lade

  • Enz.

    (IP68) Wereldwijde SKU FM-radio

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

