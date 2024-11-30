We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K20
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
CDMA
SKU
-
2G
SKU
-
3G
SKU
-
LTE : VoLTE/VoWiFi
SKU
CHIPSET
-
Kloksnelheid
MT6739 1,5 GHz
-
Applicatie Processor
MT6739 1,5 GHz
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
1GB
-
Intern ROM
16G
DISPLAY
-
Afmetingen (inch)
5,45”
-
Resolutie
FWVGA （480x960）
TOUCH
-
Type
GFF 2D
-
Resolutie
8,0Φ
CAMERA
-
Achterkant Pixel # @ FPS
8 M F2.0, 1,12um
-
Achterkant Focus (Laser / OIS)
AF
-
Achterkant # Flitsen
1 Achterkant
-
Voor Pixel # @ FPS
5MP @ 30fps FF
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
3.000mAh / Li-Ion Ingebouwd
GELUID
-
Ontvanger/speaker/3.5phi
1206 / 1511 / Ja SPK uitgang: Achter
-
Audio Zoom
Nee
PUI
-
LED indicator
Ja LED oplader
-
Uitsparing voor hand
Nee
-
Vibrator
Ja
VERMOGEN
-
Draadloos opladen
Nee
-
Snel opladen
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 b/g/n, Single Band
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Wifi Concurrency
Nee
-
Miracast
Nee
-
DLNA
Nee
-
BT
4.2
-
BT-profiel
LG-profiel
-
NFC/Felica
Nee
-
IrRC
Nee
-
A-GPS
Ja Galileo
-
USB
2.0 MicroUSB
-
USB OTG
Nee
-
Tv-uitgang
Nee
-
Enz.
FM-radio
SENSOR
-
Nabijheidssensor
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Accelerometer
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Nee
-
Gyroscoop
Nee
-
Enz.
Nee
IN DOOS
-
TA Type
1,2A
-
Datakabel
Ja
-
Headset
Ja optioneel
-
Handmatig
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
Alleen MicroSD kaartsleuf max. 32 GB
-
Enz.
Nee
OUTBOX
-
Quick Window Cover
Nee
-
Enz.
Nee
SW SPEC.
-
OS / UI
Android P OS Go / Native UI
-
Codec
Laag
MARKT/OPERATOR VEREISTE
-
HAC (NA)
Nee
-
Tv
Nee
-
HD spraak
Ja
-
Type simkaart
Nano
-
Aantal simkaarten
Enkel/Dubbele
-
Enz.
Nee
Reviews van andere gebruikers
