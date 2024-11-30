We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K61
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
Netwerk
2G/3G/LTE
CHIPSET
-
Baseband
MT6765
-
AP
MT6765
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
4GB, LPDDR4
-
Intern ROM
128GB
SCHERM
-
Afmetingen/type
6,53” HID ( 19.5:9)
-
Resolutie
FHD+(2340 x 1080)
TOUCH
-
Type
Touch
CAMERA
-
Achter - 1e - Pixel / Focus
48M (GM2,0.8um,F1.79,79º)/AF
-
Achter - 2e - Pixel / Focus
Breed 8M (F2.2,118º)/FF
-
Achter - 3e - Pixel / Focus
Diepte 5M (83º)/FF
-
Achter - 4e - Pixel / Focus
Macro 2M (1.75um,F2.4,88.8)/FF
-
Voor - Pixel / Focus
16M (F2.0,1.0um,78º)/FF
-
Enz.
Flitser 1ea
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
4.000mAh
AKOESTISCH
-
Rec./Spk./3,5phi
O/O (Mono)/O
-
aantal mic.
2EA
PUI
-
Led-indicator
Nee - Moet worden aangepast aan een LG PUI-richtlijn
-
Vingerafdruk
Achter - Moet worden aangepast aan een LG PUI-richtlijn
-
Aan/Uit-knop / AI-knop
Zijkant/zijkant
-
Design
Middelste frame – PC ,B/C – 3D GLS - Moet worden aangepast aan een LG PUI-richtlijn
VERMOGEN
-
Draadloos opladen
N.v.t
-
Snel opladen
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
WiFi opeenvolging
Ja
-
Miracast
Nee
-
DLNA
Nee
-
BT
BT5.0
-
BT-profiel
LG Standaard Profiel
-
NFC/Felica
NFC
-
IrRC
Nee
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
USB
2.0 - Type C
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
TV Uit
Nee
-
Enz.
Nee
SENSOR
-
Nabijheid
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Versnellingsmeter
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Nee
ACCY. INBOX
-
TA-type
5V/2A
-
Gegevenskabel
Type C - C tot A
-
Oor mic.
Raadpleeg de oortelefoonpagina (blad 5)
-
Handleiding
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
tot 2TB met Micro SD-slot
-
Enz.
Uitwerpmechanisme voor simkaart
ACCY. OUTBOX
-
Hoes
N.v.t.
-
Enz.
N.v.t.
SW SPECIFICATIE
-
OS / UI
P- OS, UX 9.0
-
Codec
V1.8 (AC3, DTS)
MARKT/EXPLOITANT VEREISTE
-
TV
Nee
-
HD-stem
Ja
-
SIM-type
Nano
-
aantal sims
Dubbel
-
Enz.
N.v.t
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente