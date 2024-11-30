We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K9
Alle specificaties
PRODUCTTYPE
-
Producttype
Smartphone met capacitief touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.1.2 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Afmetingen
146,3 x 73,2 x 8,2
-
Gewicht
148 g
-
Kleurvarianten
zwart
BEELDSCHERM
-
Technologie
TFT-LCD
-
Type
On-Cell Touch Display
-
Diagonaal in cm
12,7 cm
-
Diagonaal in inch
5,0”
-
Resolutie
1280 x 720 pixels
CAMERA
-
Megapixel
8 Megapixel
-
Zoom
Digitale 4 x zoom
-
Resolutie
1280 x 720 pixels
-
Flitser
LED-flitser
SELFIECAMERA
-
Megapixel
5 Megapixel
-
Eigenschappen
Auto Focus, HDR, Low-Light-Modus, Flash Timer, Jump Shot *
NETWERKEN EN VERBINDINGEN
-
Mobiele telefoon
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
LTE-categorie (DL/UL)
Cat. 4 (150 Mo/s 50 Mo/s)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth-versie
4.2
-
Bluetooth-functies
LG Profile
-
GPS-ontvanger
Geïntegreerde GPS-ontvanger
-
Aansluitingen
MicroUSB- en 3,5 mm stekkeraansluiting, microSD, Nano SIM
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Nee
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP en Exchange-verbinding)
BATTERIJ
-
Soort
Li-Ion
-
Capaciteit
2500 mAh
TOEPASSINGEN
-
Software
LG Smart Keyboard, KnockOn, KnockCode, Easy Home, Capture+, Bedienungshilfen, RemoteCall Service, LG Smart World
-
Sensor
Versnellingssensor, nabijheidssensor, digitaal kompas, lichtsensor
-
Google Mobile Services
YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Search, Google Maps, Play Movies & Series, Play Music, Foto's, Google Drive, Chrome en Google Now
-
Messaging
E-mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisatie
Google-services
-
Overige functies
Evernote, Klok, wereldklok, timer, stopwatch, wekker, rekenmachine, kalender, weerwidget, updatecentrum, LG Backup, Download Manager, bestandsbeheer, muziekspeler, spraakmemo, taken, Facebook, Instagram
GEHEUGEN
-
Harde schijfgeheugen
16 GB
-
Uitbreidbaar geheugen
microSD voor max. 32 GB
-
RAM
2 GB
PROCESSOR
-
Model
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 210 (MSM8909)
-
Kloksnelheid
1,3 GHz
-
Aantal cores
Quad-Core
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Schrijfhulp
QWERTY-toetsenbord
-
FM-radio
Ja
-
Overige functies
Muziek Flash, Ringtone Flash, trillingsalarm, snelkeuzetoets, SMS-verzending naar groepen, bellersgroepen met eigen beltoon, handsfree-systeem via touchscreen in- en uitschakelbaar
-
Persoonlijke aanpassing
Lettertype, tekengrootte, achtergrondafbeelding, widgets, helderheid, telefoonschema, geanimeerde achtergrondafbeeldingen
-
Talen
Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Ijslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch
OVERIGE
-
Leveringsomvang
Apparaat, batterij, ladingsadapter, USB-gegevenskabel, beknopte handleiding, oordopjes
SUFFIX
-
Product code
Aurora Black: LMX210EM.ADECBK
