LG Q6 Astro Black

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

LG Q6 Astro Black

LG Q6 Astro Black (LGM700N)

LG Q6 Astro Black

(0)
Printen

Alle specificaties

PRODUCTTYPE

  • Producttype

    Smartphone met capacitief touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.1.1 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Designelementen

    Afgerond FullVision-scherm, 18:9 beeldverhouding, metalen frame, naadloze en extra smalle behuizing (6,93 cm breed)

  • Kleurvarianten

    Astro Black, Ice Platinum

  • Vormfactor

    142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm

  • Gewicht

    149 g

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    IPS LCD

  • Type

    18:9 Full HD+ IPS-scherm , Gorilla Glass 3

  • Diagonaal in cm

    13,8 cm

  • Diagonaal in inch*

    5,5”

  • Screen to Body ratio

    77,7%

  • Resolutie

    2160 x 1080 Full HD+, 442 ppi

CAMERA

  • Megapixels

    13 megapixels

  • Lens

    f/ 2.2

SELFIECAMERA

  • Megapixels

    5 megapixels

  • Groothoekradius

    100°

  • Lens

    f/ 2.2

  • Feature & UX

    Gesture Interval Shot, Quick Share, autofocus, vierkante cameramodus, GIF-modus

PROCESSOR

  • Model

    Qualcomm® Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940)

  • Kloksnelheid

    1,4 GHz

  • Aantal kernels

    8 (Octa-kern)

NETWERKEN EN VERBINDINGEN

  • Mobiele telefoon

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Net-/mobiele telefoonfrequenties

    GSM-quadband/UMTS(B1/B2 /B5/B8)/LTE(B1,B3,B4,B5,B7,B8,B12, B17,B20,B28,B38)

  • LTE-categorie (DL/UL)

    Cat.6

  • Bluetooth-versie

    4.2

  • Bluetooth-functie

    A2DP, AVRCP, DI, GAVDP, GOEP, HDP, HSP/HFP, HID, MAP, OPP, PAN, PBAP, SPP, HOGP, ScPP, SAP

  • GPS-ontvanger

    Ja

  • Aansluitingen

    N/A

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • Meer verbindingen

    USB-type B, 3,5mm audiostekker, Nano SIM, microSD

  • E-mail

    LGEMail app

  • Hotspot-functionaliteit

    Ja

TOEPASSINGEN

  • Sensor

    Versnellingssensor, gyroscoop, naderingssensor, kompas

  • Google Mobile Services

    YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, PlayStore, Play Music, Books, enz.

  • Messaging

    App LG Messaging

  • Synchronisatie

    Uitwisselen van ActiveSync, LG Bridge & Google-services

OVERIGE FUNCTIES

  • Schrijfhulp

    Autocorrectie

  • Beltoon

    Standaard beltonen LG

  • Kortegolfradio

    Ja

  • Overige functies

    CB Broadcast, KnockOn-functie, gezichtsherkenning

  • Persoonlijke aanpassing

    Thema’s, achtergrondafbeeldingen, enz.

  • Talen

    Bosnisch, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Deens, Duits, Spaans, Baskisch, Frans, Macedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Italiaans, Hongaars, Nederlands, Noors, Pools, Portugees, Roemeens, Servisch (Cyrillisch), Slowaaks, Sloveens, Fins, Zweeds, Turks, Grieks, Bulgaars, Ests, Kazachs, Lets, Litouws, Russisch, Oekraïens, Engels, Arabisch, Chinees, Koreaans, Japans

BATTERIJ

  • Soort- Batterij

    Li-Ion polymeer

  • Capaciteit

    3000 mAh

  • Soort

    Batterijveiligheid en -betrouwbaarheid, grotere afstand tussen de elektroden voor een lager ontploffingsgevaar van de batterij

GEHEUGEN

  • Intern geheugen

    32 GB

  • Uitbreidbaar geheugen

    microSD-geheugensleuf voor max. 2 TB

  • RAM

    3 GB

ACHTERVOEGSEL

  • Productcode - Astro Black

    LGM700N.ADECBK

