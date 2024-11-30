We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Q6 Terra Gold
Alle specificaties
PRODUCTTYPE
-
Producttype
Smartphone met capacitief touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Designelementen
Afgerond FullVision-scherm, 18:9 beeldverhouding, metalen frame, naadloze en extra smalle behuizing (6,93 cm breed)
-
Kleurvarianten
Astro Black, Ice Platinum
-
Vormfactor
142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm
-
Gewicht
149 g
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
IPS LCD
-
Type
18:9 Full HD+ IPS-scherm , Gorilla Glass 3
-
Diagonaal in cm
13,8 cm
-
Diagonaal in inch*
5,5”
-
Screen to Body ratio
77,7%
-
Resolutie
2160 x 1080 Full HD+, 442 ppi
CAMERA
-
Megapixels
13 megapixels
-
Lens
f/ 2.2
SELFIECAMERA
-
Megapixels
5 megapixels
-
Groothoekradius
100°
-
Lens
f/ 2.2
-
Feature & UX
Gesture Interval Shot, Quick Share, autofocus, vierkante cameramodus, GIF-modus
PROCESSOR
-
Model
Qualcomm® Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940)
-
Kloksnelheid
1,4 GHz
-
Aantal kernels
8 (Octa-kern)
NETWERKEN EN VERBINDINGEN
-
Mobiele telefoon
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Net-/mobiele telefoonfrequenties
GSM-quadband/UMTS(B1/B2 /B5/B8)/LTE(B1,B3,B4,B5,B7,B8,B12, B17,B20,B28,B38)
-
LTE-categorie (DL/UL)
Cat.6
-
Bluetooth-versie
4.2
-
Bluetooth-functie
A2DP, AVRCP, DI, GAVDP, GOEP, HDP, HSP/HFP, HID, MAP, OPP, PAN, PBAP, SPP, HOGP, ScPP, SAP
-
GPS-ontvanger
Ja
-
Aansluitingen
N/A
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Meer verbindingen
USB-type B, 3,5mm audiostekker, Nano SIM, microSD
-
LGEMail app
-
Hotspot-functionaliteit
Ja
TOEPASSINGEN
-
Sensor
Versnellingssensor, gyroscoop, naderingssensor, kompas
-
Google Mobile Services
YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, PlayStore, Play Music, Books, enz.
-
Messaging
App LG Messaging
-
Synchronisatie
Uitwisselen van ActiveSync, LG Bridge & Google-services
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Schrijfhulp
Autocorrectie
-
Beltoon
Standaard beltonen LG
-
Kortegolfradio
Ja
-
Overige functies
CB Broadcast, KnockOn-functie, gezichtsherkenning
-
Persoonlijke aanpassing
Thema’s, achtergrondafbeeldingen, enz.
-
Talen
Bosnisch, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Deens, Duits, Spaans, Baskisch, Frans, Macedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Italiaans, Hongaars, Nederlands, Noors, Pools, Portugees, Roemeens, Servisch (Cyrillisch), Slowaaks, Sloveens, Fins, Zweeds, Turks, Grieks, Bulgaars, Ests, Kazachs, Lets, Litouws, Russisch, Oekraïens, Engels, Arabisch, Chinees, Koreaans, Japans
BATTERIJ
-
Soort- Batterij
Li-Ion polymeer
-
Capaciteit
3000 mAh
-
Soort
Batterijveiligheid en -betrouwbaarheid, grotere afstand tussen de elektroden voor een lager ontploffingsgevaar van de batterij
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
32 GB
-
Uitbreidbaar geheugen
microSD-geheugensleuf voor max. 2 TB
-
RAM
3 GB
ACHTERVOEGSEL
-
Productcode - Ice Platinum
GM700N.ADECPL
