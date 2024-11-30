We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Q60
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
LTE
Raadpleeg de RF-bandtabel
CHIPSET
-
Baseband Applicatieprocessor
MT6762
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
3GB
-
Intern ROM
64GB
DISPLAY
-
Grootte
6,26”
-
Resolutie
HD+ (1520 x 720)
TOUCH
-
Type
GFF
-
Resolutie
Vinger
CAMERA
-
Achter - Pixel # @ FPS
16+2+W5M
(16MP/1/3.1”, 1.0um, F2.0, FOV 76~82˚)
(2MP: 1/5”, 1.75um, F2.4, FOV 80~86˚)
(W5M: 1/5”, 1.12um, F2.2, FOV 120˚)
-
Achter - Focus (Laser / OIS)
PDAF
-
Achter - Moduletype
CIS
-
Achter - # flash
1
-
Voor - Pixel
13MP
(1/3.1”, 1.12um, F2.0, FOV 78˚)
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
3.500mAh/Li-polymeer
AKOESTISCH
-
# mic.
2
PUI
-
Led-indicator
Ja
-
Enz.
Google assistent-knop
VERMOGEN
-
Draadloos opladen
Nee
-
Snel opladen
Nee
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
Wi-Fi opeenvolging
Ja
-
Miracast
Nee
-
DLNA
Ja
-
BT
5.0 BLE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
BT-profiel
LG Profiel
-
NFC/Felica
Ja
-
IrRC
Nee
-
GPS
A-GPS, Glonass
-
USB
2.0
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
TV Uit
Nee
-
Nabijheid
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Versnellingsmeter
Ja
SENSOR
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Nee
-
Enz.
Vingerafdruk
-
TA-type
5V/1.2A
-
Gegevenskabel
Type B
INBOX
-
Oor mic.
QSG
-
Handleiding
tot 2TB met Micro SD-slot
-
Extern geheugen
SIM-opener
SW SPECIFICATIE
-
OS / UI
Nieuwste OS
-
Codec
High v1.7, DTS, AC3
-
HAC (NA)
Nee
MARKT/OPERATOR VEREISTE
-
TV
Nee
-
HD-stem
Ja
-
SIM-type
Nano SIM
-
# SIMs
Dubbel
