LG Q7 BTS Edition
Alle specificaties
PRODUCTTYPE
-
Producttype
Smartphone met capacitief touchscreen
-
Software
Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo)
DESIGN
-
Afmetingen in mm
143,8 x 69,3 x 8,4 mm
-
Gewicht
145g
-
Kleurvarianten
Aurora Black
BEELDSCHERM
-
Technologie
TFT-LCD
-
Type
In-cell touch display
-
Diagonaal in cm
13,87cm
-
Diagonaal in inch
5,46"
-
Resolutie
2160 x 1080 (18:9)
CAMERA
-
Megapixel
13 Megapixel
-
Zoom
Digitale 4 x zoom
-
Resolutie
4:3 (13MP) 4160 x 3120
-
Flitser
LED-flitser
SELFIECAMERA
-
Megapixel
8 Megapixel
-
Eigenschappen
Auto focus, HDR (main only), Low Light NR, Flash jumpcut, Outfocus (front only), Filter, Beauty shot (front only)
NETWERKEN EN VERBINDINGEN
-
Mobiele telefoon
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
LTE-categorie (DL/UL)
LTE Category 6 (DL:300Mbps, UL:50Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth-versie
4.2
-
Bluetooth-functies
LG Profile
-
GPS-ontvanger
Geïntegreerde GPS-ontvanger
-
Aansluitingen
USB-C, USB 2.0 Type C, MicroUSB- en 3,5 mm stekkeraansluiting, microSD, Nano SIM
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
IMAP, POP3, SMTP en Exchange-verbinding
BATTERIJ
-
Soort
Li-Ion
-
Capaciteit
3000 mAh
TOEPASSINGEN
-
Software
LG Smart Keyboard, KnockOn, Capture+, Toegankelijkheid, RemoteCall Service, LG Smart World, LG Launcher, FM Radio
-
Sensor
Ambient light, Accelerometer, Proximity, Digital compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint
-
Google Mobile Services
YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Search, Google Maps, Play Movies & Series, Play Music, Foto's, Google Drive, Chrome en Duo
-
Messaging
E-mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisatie
Google-services
GEHEUGEN
-
Harde schijfgeheugen
32GB
-
Uitbreidbaar geheugen
microSD voor max. 2TB
-
RAM
3GB
PROCESSOR
-
Model
MT6750S
-
Kloksnelheid
1,5GHz
-
Aantal cores
Octa Core
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Schrijfhulp
QWERTY-toetsenbord
-
FM-radio
Ja
-
Overige functies
IP68 water- en stofbestendig, Muziek Flash, Ringtone Flash, trillingsalarm, snelkeuzetoets, SMS-verzending naar groepen, bellersgroepen met eigen beltoon, handsfree-systeem via touchscreen in- en uitschakelbaar
-
Persoonlijke aanpassing
Lettertype, tekengrootte, achtergrondafbeelding, widgets, helderheid, telefoonschema, geanimeerde achtergrondafbeeldingen
-
Talen
Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Ijslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch
OVERIGE
-
Leveringsomvang
Apparaat, batterij, ladingsadapter, USB-gegevenskabel, beknopte handleiding, simkaartstekker
SUFFIX
-
Product code
Black: LMQ610EM.ADECBK
EAN
-
EAN
Black: 8806087030594
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
