LG V60 ThinQ 5G
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
2G/3G/LTE/5G
5G Service alleen voor KPN
CHIPSET
-
Baseband
SM8250 + SDX55M
-
AP
SM8250 + SDX55M
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
8GB, LPDDR4
-
Intern ROM
256GB, UFS 3.0
SCHERM
-
Grootte
6,8” PO
-
Resolutie
FHD+ (20,5:9, 2460x1080, PPI 395)
TOUCH
-
Type
Touch
CAMERA
-
Achter - 1e - Pixel / Focus
64MP (16MP 1,6μm), 78º - F1.8 / 0,8μm
CLAF / OIS
-
Achter - 2e - Pixel / Focus
13MP Wide, 117º - F1.9 / 1,0μm
FF / V30
-
Achter - 3e - Pixel / Focus
ToF - HQVGA
FF / G8 ThinQ
-
Voor - Pixel / Focus
10MP / AF, 72,5º - F1.9 / 1,22μm
-
Enz.
Flash 1 elk, flikkersensor
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
5.000mAh/Li-polymeer Ingebouwd
AKOESTISCH
-
Rec./Spk./3,5phi
O/O(Stereo)/O, Onzichtbaar/Hi-Fi Quad DAC
-
aantal mic.
4
VERMOGEN
-
Draadloos opladen
WPC - 9W
-
Snel opladen
QC4.0+ (PD 3.0+QC3.0)
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
WiFi opeenvolging
Ja - Full
-
Miracast
Ja
-
BT
BT5.1
-
BT-profiel
LG Profile
-
NFC/Felica
NFC
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
USB
2.0 (3.1 compatibel)
-
USB OTG
Ja
SENSOR
-
Nabijheid
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Versnellingsmeter
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Ja
-
Enz.
Hall IC, barometer
ACC. INBOX
-
TA-type
PD 3.0 , 25W
-
Gegevenskabel
Type C , C naar C
-
Oor mic.
Ja, QB3
-
Handleiding
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
tot 2TB met Micro SD-slot
-
Enz.
Sim-opener, hoes
ACC. OUTBOX
-
Hoes
N.n.b.
-
Enz.
Dubbel scherm
SW SPECIFICATIE
-
OS / UI
Q-OS
-
Codec
V1.9 (AC3, DIVX, DTS)
MARKT/EXPLOITANT VEREISTE
-
HD-stem
Ja
-
SIM-type
Nano
-
aantal sims
Enkelvoudig
-
Enz.
IP68/Mil-Spec
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
