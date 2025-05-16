Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Home, smart home

Focus op het leven, geniet er meer van. LG AI Home oplossingen zijn ontworpen om je huis nog comfortabeler te maken. LG Affectionate Intelligence is er om doordacht voor iedereen in je huis te zorgen, en zorgt ervoor dat je meer echt en menselijker kunt leven.

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

Wat maakt een huis menselijker?

Hoe het eruitziet en je eigen smaak laat zien?

Hoe de omgeving je helpt te ontspannen?

Hoe de herinneringen de ruimte vullen?

 

De slimme apparaten van LG, met LG Affectionate Intelligence,

zijn geoptimaliseerd om jouw fysieke en emotionele leefpatronen te leren en te analyseren,

zo geniet je van je tijd thuis zoals het zou moeten zijn - home sweet home.

LG OLED

De AI-knop op de LG AI Magic-afstandsbediening is gemarkeerd, met daarboven de functies AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard en AI Sound Wizard.

De volgende generatie LG AI TV

Maak je AI-ervaring compleet met AI Magic Remote met een speciale AI-knop. 

Maak je AI-ervaring compleet met de AI Magic Remote met een speciale AI-knop

Bedien je TV gemakkelijk met AI magic remote - geen extra apparaat nodig! Eenvoudige maar krachtige klik-, sleep- en plakfuncties maken het gebruik van webOS intuïtief en gemakkelijk te bedienen.

AI Voice ID met My Profile synchroniseert met jou

LG AI Voice ID kent de unieke stem van elke gebruiker en biedt gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen op het moment dat je hem aanzet en uitspreekt.

Praat met je afstandsbediening, vind wat je zoekt met AI Search

Vraag alles aan je tv. De ingebouwde AI herkent je stem en geeft snel persoonlijke aanbevelingen voor je vragen. Je kunt ook aanvullende resultaten en oplossingen krijgen met Microsoft Copilot.

Stel in realtime vragen aan de AI Chatbot

Stel in realtime vragen aan de AI Chatbot.  Spreek gewoon tegen je TV, die je wensen kan indelen en daarop kan reageren.

Geniet met één klik van persoonlijke aanbevelingen met AI Concierge

Een korte druk op de AI-knop op je afstandsbediening opent je AI Concierge die aangepaste trefwoorden en aanbevelingen geeft op basis van je zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis.  

LG WashTower

Makkelijk de was doen

LG AI geeft een nieuwe betekenis aan “instellen en vergeten” met AI DD™ technologie. Het detecteert de grootte van de lading en het type stof om elke wasbeurt te optimaliseren met één druk op de knop, zodat je je geen zorgen hoeft te maken om de was. 

AI Wash

AI Wash optimaliseert de wasbewegingen op basis van het type wasgoed. Het kan bijdragen aan een betere verzorging van de stoffen en energiebesparing bij zachte stoffen.

LG AI Wasmachine

Al 26 jaar verleggen de LG-wasmachines de grenzen van innovatie. Ervaar de toekomst van het wassen, waar AI de kern vormt van huishoudelijke apparaten.

LG xboom

Surround your space with sound and light, optimized by LG AI.

*Dit product is niet beschikbaar in de Benelux.

Omring je ruimte met geluid en licht, geoptimaliseerd door LG AI

Geluid en stijl komen samen voor een krachtige audio-ervaring, dag en nacht.

AI Sound

AI perfectioneert het geluid voor elk genre. Kies handmatig uit ritme-, melodie- of stemgeoriënteerde modi op basis van je voorkeur, of laat AI de meest optimale modus voor je instellen. AI analyseert audio en past het geluid aan het genre aan. 

*Dit product is niet beschikbaar in de Benelux.

AI Instelling

AI-instelling voor ruimtevullend geluid. AI stelt audio in op basis van de grootte en vorm van de ruimte waarin je je bevindt. Levert vol, onvervormd geluid, of je nu in een grote of een kleine ruimte bent.

*Dit product is niet beschikbaar in de Benelux.

AI Lighting

AI- verlichting synchroniseert met het geluid. AI detecteert het soort muziek en zorgt voor de optimale verlichting die synchroon loopt met het geluid. Kies uit Ambient, Party, Voice mode om de stemming te bepalen. Controleer de informatieve verlichting voor de status van de speaker.

*Dit product is niet beschikbaar in de Benelux.

LG CordZero™

*Dit product is niet beschikbaar in de Benelux.

Home's geheime helper

LG CordZero™ All-in-one Robot Stofzuiger: je ultieme schoonmaakoplossing. Hij zorgt voor het schoonmaken van elke hoek van je ruimte en maakt zelfs de dweil zelf schoon, zodat je kunt genieten van echte vrijheid van dagelijkse klusjes.

Slimme navigatie die naadloos je woonruimte schoonmaakt.

Hij brengt de optimale route in kaart met behulp van een LiDAR-sensor en maakt slim schoon door obstakels te detecteren en te vermijden met RGB-camera en 3D-sensor.

*Dit product is niet beschikbaar in de Benelux.

LG StanbyME

Kijk op een nieuwe manier

Mooi, functioneel en flexibel-LG StanbyME, het draadloze slimme aanraakscherm laat je op jouw manier genieten van content, in elke ruimte, voor werk of ontspanning.

